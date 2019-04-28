PFA Winners 2019: Full Awards List, Voting Results and Twitter Reaction

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City and Liverpool predictably dominated the 2019 PFA awards, with Virgil van Dijk winning the Player of the Year gong, while City winger Raheem Sterling took home the Young Player prize from Sunday's ceremony in London.

City's women's team also had cause to celebrate, as Georgia Stanway was named the Young Player of the Year, while England skipper Steph Houghton received the association's merit award.

Vivianne Miedema ensured it wasn't a City and Liverpool lockout, as the Arsenal forward claimed the Women's Player of the Year award on a day when she and her teammates had been crowned FA Women's Super League champions.

Winners (per the PFA's official website)

Player of the Year: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool

Young Player of the Year: Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

Women's Player of the Year: Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal

Women's Young Player of the Year: Georgia Stanway, Manchester City

PFA Merit Award: Steph Houghton, Manchester City

Van Dijk's award was a fitting tribute from his fellow professionals who voted for the most dominant defender in the Premier League this season:

It was also fitting that one of the first to congratulate the rock-solid Netherlands international was his Reds teammate, and the 2018 award winner, Mohamed Salah:

Van Dijk wasn't shy about acknowledging the respect he'd been shown by his fellow professionals and rivals, per BBC Sport: "It's the highest honour you can get as a player to get voted player of the year by the players you play against every week. It's special. I'm very proud and honoured to receive it."

Sterling was beaten to the top prize, but the 24-year-old took being handed the Young Player award in humour.



It would have been harsh on Sterling not to receive an award after the superb season he's put together. Improved finishing, allied with natural pace and some of the most subtle movement in the game, has yielded 17 goals in the Premier League.

If City beat Van Dijk and Liverpool to the title, Sterling will be the main reason.

The prolific forward also maintained City's grip on this award after Leroy Sane was handed the prize 12 months ago.

While Sterling's numbers are impressive, few of the nominees could boast about a season as prolific Miedema's. The 22-year-old capped a special day that also included helping Arsenal win the title.

Miedema opened the scoring to inspire a 4-0 demolition of Brighton & Hove Albion:

It was her 22nd goal of the campaign, a big reason she also lifted an individual award:

Stanway and Houghton made sure City's women's team could also feel proud, with both England internationals having represented their club superbly throughout the season:

Houghton, 31, has been capped more than 100 times for her country. The veteran defender has also lifted several trophies as club captain, including the WSL title, WSL Cup and FA Women's Cup, during a decorated career.

Every winner had a strong case to justify their awards, with Van Dijk and Sterling both hoping they will beat the other to the even bigger club prize still available.