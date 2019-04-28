La Liga Table 2019: Sunday's Week 35 Results and Updated Standings

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Real Madrid slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat away to relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday. A penalty from Adrian Embarba keeps a Real side that continues to disappoint since Zinedine Zidane returned as manager, third in the table.

Elsewhere, Sevilla and Valencia both lost ground in the race to finish fourth after costly defeats. Fortunately for both, Getafe were also beaten but do at least remain in the final qualification place for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Things also changed at the bottom, where Huesca drew in Villarreal. It's a worthy point but doesn't look enough next to Rayo's memorable win.

Sunday Scores

Valencia 0-1 Eibar

Girona 1-0 Sevilla

Real Sociedad 2-1 Getafe

Villarreal 1-1 Huesca

Rayo Vallecano 1-0 Real Madrid

Los Blancos were already being thoroughly outplayed by a team in the bottom three before Jesus Vallejo committed a reckless challenge inside the box.

Embarba kept his cool from 12 yards against a team used to giving away spot-kicks this season:

Beating Real for the first time since 1997 is a memorable achievement, but it's unlikely to be enough to save a team still seven points from safety with just nine left to play for.

Valencia warmed up for Thursday's UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg away to Arsenal in the wrong way. Los Che couldn't break down Eibar's stubborn defence, despite fielding a strong lineup.

The hosts' profligacy was punished when Charles struck deep into injury time to earn Eibar a spot in the top 10.

David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Images

Things went a similar way for Sevilla in Girona, with the visitors wasting several promising moves. It was left to Portu to make the difference with a well-taken goal two minutes after the hour mark.

Sevilla's case to equalise wasn't helped by midfield playmaker Ever Banega being sent off for a reckless challenge deep into injury time.

Valencia and Sevilla losing should have presented Getafe with the ideal opportunity to seize control of the race for fourth. Real Sociedad made sure it didn't happen thanks to goals from Willian Jose, who scored from the penalty spot, and Mikel Oyarzabal.

A late goal from Samu Saiz was scant consolation for a club perhaps feeling the pressure of being on the cusp of making history:

Huesca slipped back to the bottom of the table despite picking up a point against the Yellow Submarine. Villarreal have been earning safety thanks to the artistry of a midfield loaded with creative talent.

One of the maestros, Pablo Fornals, put the home side in front in style after 30 minutes. Ezequiel Avila hit back for the visitors in similarly spectacular fashion 12 minutes from time, but Jorge Pulido was sent off late on.

The draw still leaves Villarreal into a commanding position to officially beat the drop.