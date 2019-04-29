NFL Draft Grades 2019: Full List of Results and Scores for All 32 Teams

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Months of preparation by both players and teams culminated in a wild three-day weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, and the 2019 NFL draft is now in the books. Of course, this means it's time to dissect the draft classes and hand out grades to every team.

Draft grades are a controversial topic among NFL fans. Obviously we all have opinions about the draft classes, but we won't really know who had the best weekend until a few years have gone by.

So why go through the grading process at all?

Even if the grades hold no intrinsic value, it's helpful to gauge the consensus opinion of each draft class immediately following the selections. In the future, these initial grades give us a better idea of which general managers made avoidable mistakes, and who suffered from bad luck.

For example, let's compare the top selections of San Francisco 49ers' GM John Lynch and New York Giants' GM Dave Gettleman. The Niners landed Ohio State pass-rusher Nick Bosa No. 2 overall in a move that was widely praised. It's likely most GMs would have made the same selection in Lynch's shoes. On the flip side, Gettleman reached for Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth pick—a decision that has been met with near-unanimous criticism.

Three years from now, if both Bosa and Jones have turned into busts, who will deserve the harsher criticism? The obvious answer is Gettleman. If Jones is a bust, it will be clear Gettleman failed to see the flaws many were able to identify prior to the draft. If Bosa busts, however, it will be a surprise to everyone, so Lynch won't deserve nearly as much criticism.

So these initial grades may not mean much right now, but they will allow us to make those adjusted assessments in the future.

Before diving into the grades, here are the questions that were considered to evaluate each draft class:

Did teams land impact players at positions of need?

Did teams reach for certain prospects, or land potential steals?

Did teams use their assets economically in trades, including transactions before the draft?

AFC East Draft Grades

Buffalo Bills: B+

Miami Dolphins: A-

New England Patriots: A

New York Jets: B

AFC North Draft Grades

Baltimore Ravens: B+

Cincinnati Bengals: B

Cleveland Browns: A-

Pittsburgh Steelers: C

AFC South Draft Grades

Houston Texans: C+

Indianapolis Colts: A

Jacksonville Jaguars: B-

Tennessee Titans: A

AFC West Draft Grades

Denver Broncos: C+

Kansas City Chiefs: C-

Los Angeles Chargers: C

Oakland Raiders: C+

NFC East Draft Grades

Dallas Cowboys: D+

New York Giants: D

Philadelphia Eagles: B+

Washington Redskins: A-

NFC North Draft Grades

Chicago Bears: B+

Detroit Lions: B

Green Bay Packers: C+

Minnesota Vikings: C

NFC South Draft Grades

Atlanta Falcons: C-

Carolina Panthers: B

New Orleans Saints: B

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+

NFC West Draft Grades

Arizona Cardinals: B+

Los Angeles Rams: A-

San Francisco 49ers: A-

Seattle Seahawks: C

Oakland Raiders: C+

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock pulled off one of the shocks of the draft when they selected Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall selection.

Ferrell is far from the worst top-10 pick we've ever seen—he may not even the worst top-10 selection of 2019. However, the opportunity to select fourth overall, hopefully, does not come around often, and the Raiders failed to get appropriate value with a coveted pick.

GMs can't build their draft board in a vacuum and assume they're smarter than everyone else. Part of the draft process is attempting to learn what other teams boards look like to ensure they're getting the most out of each pick.

Sure, you can draft Ferrell at No. 4 and feel good about getting your target. Or you could trade down, pick up some extra assets and still land your target.

If you take this approach every year, it's possible you'll miss out on your target occasionally. Maybe someone else was going to shock us and take Ferrell early also. But if you attempt to take each prospect in an appropriate slot, you'll come out ahead in the long run.

That said, Mayock and Gruden also deserve credit for what appears to be one of the best Day 3 hauls in the league. Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby will likely compete for playing time immediately—a rare opportunity for a fourth-round pick. They may have also landed a steal later in the fourth round with 6'2" Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson, who possesses the length teams covet at the position.

So despite a concerning decision early in the draft, the Raiders ended up with a draft class that should give them immediate contributions and also provide the coaching staff with some young talent to develop.

Cleveland Browns: A-

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

As previously mentioned, how teams used their draft assets is a factor in grades, which means the Browns get credit for using the No. 17 overall selection to acquire Odell Beckham Jr. If it were a straight up trade, the Browns would probably deserve an A+ for this draft, but since other assets were used in the deal, we can't quite equate the No. 17 overall pick directly to Beckham.

The Browns don't just get high marks for the Beckham trade, however. Cleveland's second-round selection of LSU cornerback Greedy Williams was one of the steals of Day 2 of the draft.

Williams was arguably the best cornerback in this draft class in coverage and was often trusted on an island at LSU. So why was he still on the board in the second round?

It's possible some teams shied away from Williams because of his shaky tackling. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein had this to say about his tackling skills: "below-average tackler with inconsistent strike and wrap technique."

Browns GM John Dorsey had a response to that criticism:

Cleveland also landed BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki in the third round, who will likely have an opportunity to compete with veteran Christian Kirksey for a starting job.

Coming away with two potential starters, in addition to spending their first-round pick on Beckham, gives Cleveland one of the best drafts hauls of the year.