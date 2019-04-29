EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 36

0 of 7

Two teams really want that title. Two teams are fighting desperately to stay up. And four teams are seemingly doing everything they can to surrender a UEFA Champions League spot to someone else.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the final stretch of this Premier League season has been downright weird so far, and it's probably only going to get weirder.

Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 18 (or more) out of 36.

Players who have appeared in multiple positions (such as Wilfried Zaha, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they have played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

Our rankings provide a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.