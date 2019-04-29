EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 36



    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Two teams really want that title. Two teams are fighting desperately to stay up. And four teams are seemingly doing everything they can to surrender a UEFA Champions League spot to someone else.

    Ladies and Gentlemen, the final stretch of this Premier League season has been downright weird so far, and it's probably only going to get weirder.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking. Reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 per cent of games—so in this case, 18 (or more) out of 36.

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (such as Wilfried Zaha, Mohamed Salah and Bernardo Silva) are categorized by the spot they have played in most. If those values are level, they fall into the category for the role they played most recently.

    Our rankings provide a week-to-week idea of who has been the best in each position this season. So if a Team of the Season were crowned right now, the No. 1s in each category would be our choices.

Goalkeepers

    Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

    Another game, another David De Gea clanger.

    In three straight matches he's made an error that's led to a goal, this latest one being a muffed catch that allowed Marcos Alonso to convert the rebound, and each of those errors has been costly in the race for the top four.

    In better news, we welcome a new face at a very late stage: Vicente Guaita. He's now played enough games (18) to qualify, so we can recognise his strong shot-stopping and superb aerial command.

    Bernd Leno's Arsenal might have lost 3-0 to Arsenal, but from an individual standpoint he was excellent, making a series of good saves and bouncing back from his midweek horror show against Wolves.

    Biggest rise: Vicente Guaita (New!)

    Biggest fall: David De Gea (-2)

                            

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Alisson Becker (Stay)Liverpool
    2Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham United
    3Ederson Moraes (Stay)Manchester City
    4Bernd Leno (+1)Arsenal
    5Martin Dubravka (-1)Newcastle United
    6Vicente Guaita (New!)Crystal Palace
    7Ben Foster (-1)Watford
    8Kepa Arrizabalaga (-1)Chelsea
    9Hugo Lloris (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
    10David De Gea (-2)
    		Manchester United

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Both Kyle Walker and Matt Doherty can consider themselves unfortunate to move down. They acquitted themselves well in their respective games but still drop, and that's because of something out of their control: the steam train that is Ricardo Pereira.

    When he gets going there's no stopping him, and against Arsenal he was at 100 per cent. An assist for Jamie Vardy in the dying stages capped an all-action performance from the Portuguese.

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka retains his spot at the top after another flawless defensive performance. Seamus Coleman offered up something similar but doesn't quite have enough in the tank to overtake Yan Valery or Cesar Azpilicueta...for now.

    Biggest rise: Ricardo Pereira (+2)

    Biggest fall: Multiple (-1)

                          

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    2Trent Alexander-Arnold (Stay)Liverpool
    3Ricardo Pereira (+2)Leicester City
    4Kyle Walker (-1)
    		Manchester City
    5Matt Doherty (-1)Wolves
    6Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)
    		Chelsea
    7Yan Valery (Stay)Southampton
    8Seamus Coleman (Stay)Everton
    9Pablo Zabaleta (Stay)West Ham
    10DeAndre Yedlin (Stay)
    		Newcastle

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Every one of our top five left-backs impressed in one way or another this weekend.

    From Andy Robertson and Luke Shaw's assists, through Jonny's raw energy and into the solid defensive work of Ben Chilwell and Lucas Digne, they all showed up.

    That means the only movement is a rather inconsequential one: Jose Holebas hopping above Ryan Bertrand, who didn't have his best game in Southampton's 3-3 draw with Bournemouth and only really looked solid once he dropped into central defence.

    Biggest rise: Jose Holebas (+1)

    Biggest fall: Ryan Bertrand (-1)

                         

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Andy Robertson (Stay)Liverpool
    2Lucas Digne (Stay)Everton
    3Luke Shaw (Stay)
    		Manchester United
    4Jonny (Stay)
    		Wolves
    5Ben Chilwell (Stay)Leicester
    6Matt Ritchie (Stay)
    		Newcastle
    7Jose Holebas (+1)Watford
    8Ryan Bertrand (-1)Southampton
    9Danny Rose (Stay)Tottenham 
    10Nacho Monreal (Stay)Arsenal

Centre-Backs

    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Gameweek 36 highlighted the paucity of strong centre-back performances the league is dealing with at the moment. Six of last week's top 10 either didn't play or didn't play well, creating some awkward movements that we'll explain here:

    • Jan Vertonghen moves up despite not playing. Consider that a marker for how bad Sokratis Papastathopoulos was.
    • Sokratis usually looks good even if Arsenal are struggling, but he succumbed to the malaise against Leicester City.
    • Antonio Rudiger looked out of sorts and went off injured at Old Trafford, but with John Stones managing just seven minutes off the bench and Toby Alderweireld duped by Marko Arnautovic for West Ham's goal, he doesn't lose standing.
    • At least Michael Keane, Fabian Schar, Kurt Zouma and Ben Mee were good.

    Biggest rise: Ben Mee (+3)

    Biggest fall: Sokratis Papastathopoulos (-5)

                       

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Aymeric Laporte (Stay)Manchester City
    3Michael Keane (Stay)Everton
    4Antonio Rudiger (Stay)Chelsea
    5Toby Alderweireld (Stay)Tottenham
    6John Stones (Stay)Manchester City
    7Jan Vertonghen (+1)
    		Tottenham
    8Fabian Schar (+2)Newcastle
    9Jan Bednarek (Stay)Southampton
    10Kurt Zouma (+2)Everton
    11Victor Lindelof (Stay)Manchester United
    12Sokratis Papastathopoulos (-5)Arsenal
    13Ben Mee (+3)
    		Burnley
    14Jannik Vestergaard (-1)Southampton
    15Willy Boly (Stay)Wolves
    16James Tarkowski (-2)
    		Burnley
    17Conor Coady (+1)Wolves
    18Issa Diop (New!)West Ham
    19Shane Duffy (-2)Brighton
    20Ryan Bennett (-1)
    		Wolves

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

    N'Golo Kante didn't look 100 per cent fit to take part at Old Trafford in the 1-1 draw with Manchester United but did so anyway. It wasn't a vintage performance, though, and he drops down one as Georginio Wijnaldum—solid against Huddersfield Town—takes his place.

    The biggest mover this week is Etienne Capoue, who stood out for the right reasons as Watford lost to Wolves. Idrissa Gueye was similarly excellent against Crystal Palace in a destructive role.

    Lucas Torreira's form has dipped over the last month or two, and he now finds himself down in 13th place—a season low.

    Biggest rise: Etienne Capoue, Jordan Henderson (+3)

    Biggest fall: Lucas Torreira (-2)

                          

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Bernardo Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    2Fernandinho (Stay)Manchester City
    3David Silva (Stay)Manchester City
    4Georginio Wijnaldum (+1)Liverpool
    5N'Golo Kante (-1)
    		Chelsea
    6Joao Moutinho (Stay)
    		Wolves
    7Declan Rice (Stay)West Ham 
    8Fabinho (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    9Paul Pogba (Stay)Manchester United
    10Moussa Sissoko (Stay)Tottenham
    11Idrissa Gueye (+1)Everton
    12Etienne Capoue (+3)Watford
    13Lucas Torreira (-2)
    		Arsenal
    14Ruben Neves (+2)Wolves
    15Abdoulaye Doucoure (-1)Watford
    16Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (+1)Southampton
    17Jordan Henderson (+3)Liverpool
    18Ilkay Gundogan (Stay)Manchester City
    19Ashley Westwood (Stay)Burnley
    20Wilfred Ndidi (New!)Leicester

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

    The headline story here is Diogo Jota leaping into sixth, replacing Leroy Sane.

    It's happened for a mix of reasons, with Jota's irresistible form part of it, but also Sane's lack of minutes of late. He started against Burnley but didn't play well, and a lack of rhythm surely had something to do with that.

    Nathan Redmond climbs into the top 10 for the first time this season. He's been excellent all term, not just since Ralph Hasenhuttl was appointed in December. However, because his team-mates failed to convert all the chances he created, his assist tally didn't look too strong. That's been slowly rectified over the last few months.

    His colleague James Ward-Prowse joins in 18th. We've lost count of how many positions and roles he's fulfilled this season, but we haven't lost count of the number of goals he's scored. He knocked in his seventh of the campaign on Saturday to go joint-top of the club's league scoring charts with striker Danny Ings.

    Ryan Fraser stepped off the bench to assist against Saints, but moves down in the wake of the James Maddison masterclass against Arsenal.

    Biggest rise: James Ward-Prowse (New!)

    Biggest fall: Christian Eriksen (-2)

                   

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    2Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    3Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    4Mohamed Salah (Stay)Liverpool
    5Heung-Min Son (Stay)Tottenham
    6Diogo Jota (+1)Wolves
    7Leroy Sane (-1)Manchester City
    8James Maddison (+1)Leicester 
    9Ryan Fraser (-1)Bournemouth
    10Nathan Redmond (+1)
    		Southampton
    11David Brooks (+1)Bournemouth
    12Christian Eriksen (-2)Tottenham
    13Wilfried Zaha (Stay)Crystal Palace
    14Gerard Deulofeu (Stay)Watford
    15Richarlison (Stay)Everton
    16Gylfi Sigurdsson (Stay)
    		Everton
    17Felipe Anderson (Stay)West Ham
    18James Ward-Prowse (New!)Southampton
    19Lucas Moura (-1)Tottenham
    20Dele Alli (-1)
    		Tottenham

Strikers

    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Sergio Aguero widened the gap between himself and the rest of the Premier League's strikers this weekend, scoring the only goal in a game Manchester City had to win against Burnley.

    Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang disappointed in yet another away match, with the former dropping three spots as a result. Raul Jimenez, Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson were all excellent and deserve to rise above him.

    Salomon Rondon's super, yet slightly under-the-radar season continued with a bullish performance and an assist against Brighton.

    Biggest rise: Multiple (+1)

    Biggest fall: Alexandre Lacazette (-3)

                          

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Stay)
    		Arsenal
    3Harry Kane (Stay)Tottenham
    4Roberto Firmino (Stay)Liverpool
    5Raul Jimenez (+1)Wolves
    6Jamie Vardy (+1)
    		Leicester
    7Callum Wilson (+1)Bournemouth
    8Alexandre Lacazette (-3)Arsenal
    9Salomon Rondon (+1)
    		Newcastle
    10Marcus Rashford (-1)Manchester United

                                

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.