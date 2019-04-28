EPL Table: 2019 Week 36 Standings After Sunday's Premier League Scores

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League table thanks to a 1-0 win away to Burnley on Sunday. Sergio Aguero's close-ranged finish, confirmed by goal-line technology, proved enough to restore City's one-point lead over Liverpool in the title race.

Elsewhere, the scramble to finish in the top four continued to expose the frailties of those involved, as Manchester United and Chelsea drew 1-1 at Old Trafford, leaving neither any closer to confirming qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal are also stumbling, after the 10-man Gunners were hammered by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Ainsley Maitland-Niles was booked twice in the first half, and a Foxes team inspired by James Maddison and Jamie Vardy took full advantage.

Those results, coupled with third-place Tottenham Hotspur losing 1-0 at home to West Ham United on Saturday, means the final places in the top four remain far from settled, with each contender having two games left

Top-4 Fixtures (Saturday, May 4-Sunday, May 12)

Spurs: Away vs. Bournemouth, Home vs. Everton

Chelsea: Home vs. Watford, Away vs. Leicester City

Arsenal: Home vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, Home vs. Burnley

United: Away vs. Huddersfield Town, Home vs. Cardiff City

Sunday Scores

Leicester City 3-0 Arsenal

Burnley 0-1 Manchester City

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

Standings (Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Manchester City: 36, 30, +68, 92

2. Liverpool: 36, 28, +64, 91

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 36, 23, +29, 70

4. Chelsea: 36, 20, +21, 68

5. Arsenal: 36, 20, +20, 66

6. Manchester United: 36, 19, +13, 65

7. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 36, 15, +2, 54

8. Leicester City: 36, 15, +4, 51

9. Everton: 36, 14, +6, 50

10. Watford: 36, 14, -1, 50

11. West Ham United: 36, 13, -9, 46

12. Crystal Palace: 36, 12, -3, 43

13. Newcastle United: 36, 11, -9, 42

14. Bournemouth: 36, 12, -13, 42

15. Burnley: 36, 11, -19, 40

16. Southampton: 36, 9, -17, 38

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 36, 9, -22, 35

18. Cardiff City: 36, 9, -36, 31

19. Fulham: 36, 7, -42, 26

20. Huddersfield Town: 36, 3, -54, 14

City needed to be resilient against a rugged Burnley team determined to make things difficult at Turf Moor. Fortunately, the leaders could rely on a buccaneering display from Aguero, who led the line brilliantly.

He toiled against a well-drilled defence also aided by Tom Heaton, a goalkeeper in fine form. Heaton saved well to rebuff Aguero three minutes into the second half, then City were denied a clear penalty after Ashley Barnes handled in the box to block a Bernardo Silva shot.

City's breakthrough finally came on 63 minutes when Aguero's scuffed hit was judged to have crept over the line.

While it was a close call, the decision was a fitting reward for a relentless performance from Aguero:

City had earned the right to win, something Arsenal haven't merited in three matches, with defeat at Leicester just the latest in a long line of away day failures.

Maitland-Niles didn't help the cause by getting booked for cynically breaking up a counter-attack, then for a mistimed sliding challenge into Maddison. Even so, the Gunners were being outrun and out-passed long before the right-back was dismissed in the 36th minute.

It still took Leicester almost an hour to go in front, with the goal coming courtesy of a sweet cross from Maddison onto the head of Youri Tielemans.

Being a man down eventually told on Arsenal's depleted ranks as Vardy helped himself to a brace late on. The goals continued the prolific No. 9's habit of routinely punishing the division's biggest clubs:

A third defeat in a week, also the third time in a row Arsenal have conceded three goals, leaves the Gunners top-four hopes dwindling at a rapid rate. It also raises questions about how much Arsenal have benefited from the decision to move on from Arsene Wenger in favour of Unai Emery last summer.

United seemed primed to capitalise on Arsenal's latest gaffe when Juan Mata scored against his former club after 11 minutes. The goal was created by a beautiful team move:

It wasn't enough, though, as David De Gea's recent spate of mistakes in the United goal continued. The Spaniard's latest costly error saw him spill a long-range shot from centre-back Antonio Rudiger into the path of Marcos Alonso.

The left-back made no mistake and earned Chelsea a point good enough to keep the club fourth. While the Blues still control their fate, De Gea and United's chances of playing Champions League football next season now look decidedly slim.

If there's one hope for the Red Devils, it comes from favourable final fixtures. However, the recent slip ups by those involved in this race prove form will have little to do with its outcome.