Chelsea Edge Closer to Champions League Spot After Draw vs. Manchester United

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 28: Eden Hazard of Chelsea and Ander Herrera and Ashley Young of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United did their chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League little good by playing out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday, while Chelsea remain in the driver's seat in the race for fourth. 

Juan Mata put United in front after capping a fine team move, only for goalkeeper David De Gea to make another error and spill a shot into the path of Marcos Alonso for Chelsea's equaliser two minutes before the break.

The stalemate means Chelsea stay fourth but just two points above Arsenal, who lost 3-0 away to Leicester City earlier in the day. Meanwhile, United remain three points adrift of the top four with an inferior goal difference to the Blues and the Gunners with just two matches left to play.

  

What's Next?

United are away to relegated Huddersfield Town on Sunday, while Chelsea travel to Eintracht Frankfurt for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semi-final on Thursday.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

