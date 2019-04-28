Report: Undrafted DE Kahzin Daniels, Blind in His Right Eye, Will Sign with Bucs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

University of Charleston pass-rusher Kahzin Daniels, who is blind in his right eye, agreed to an undrafted free-agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news after Daniels went undrafted Saturday.

Daniels lost vision in his eye at age five when he crashed his scooter into a metal pole. Most, including coaches and teammates at Charleston, did not know he was fully blind in his right eye until the story went national.

"I knew when we got him he had a little bit of an issue with his right eye, but didn't realize it was to the extent it was until he said something, or else I would've never known," Charleston head coach Pat Kirkland said, per Garafolo. "It did not limit his play at all. He played on both sides, left and right, and never used it as an excuse or crutch or anything like that.

"I truly don't think in his eyes—no pun intended there—he saw it as an issue."

Davis recorded 34.5 sacks at Charleston and impressed scouts at the NFLPA Bowl. 

"It's not a huge deal to me," Daniels said. "I just try to be a hundred percent honest and truthful, just harp on the fact I've been this way and playing at a high level and I'm trying to play at an even crazier level with coaching and things like that.

"I've been doing this for a while. Nothing's changed. I have a lack of sight in one eye, but that makes me just want to go harder in all aspects."

 

Related

    Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises of the 2019 Draft

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Biggest Steals, Reaches and Surprises of the 2019 Draft

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    3 Things You Need to Know About New Bucs Kicker Matt Gay

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    3 Things You Need to Know About New Bucs Kicker Matt Gay

    Bucs Nation
    via Bucs Nation

    FAs Who Can Fill Holes That Still Remain Post-Draft

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    FAs Who Can Fill Holes That Still Remain Post-Draft

    Marcus Mosher
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucs GM Defends Taking K Matt Gay After Drafting Bust Aguayo

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Bucs GM Defends Taking K Matt Gay After Drafting Bust Aguayo

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report