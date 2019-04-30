Undrafted Free Agents 2019: Which Players Can Make the Biggest Impact?April 30, 2019
The post-2019 NFL draft frenzy, undrafted free agency, has the potential to unearth outright stars.
No exaggeration necessary: Phillip Lindsay, Adam Thielen, Doug Baldwin, Chris Harris Jr. and others, topped by quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Tony Romo, were notable undrafted free agents.
This year's class is bound to produce a few notable contributors, especially with the number of underclassmen who declared but went undrafted jumping from 29 to 35 percent. Makeup of the class, injuries and other factors merely pushed elite talent down and off the board.
Fit, talent and the simple motivation of not hearing their name called over the course of 250-plus picks means the following guys are candidates to have the biggest impact at the professional level.
Baltimore Ravens: Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville
It is always worth noting when NFL teams try to reignite the connection between college teammates.
The Washington Redskins are trying to do it with Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin. And quietly, the Baltimore Ravens are trying the same with Lamar Jackson and undrafted wideout Jaylen Smith.
Smith is signing with the Ravens, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. While his numbers at Louisville significantly dropped without Jackson under center, Smith is still a 6'2", 219-pound target who averaged 22.2 yards per catch in 2016 and scored 13 touchdowns over two seasons with Jackson under center.
And Baltimore is a good place to go and fight. After drafting Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin in the first and third rounds, respectively, the Ravens seem committed to rebooting their wideout corps. If Smith can rekindle his Louisville magic with Jackson, he's a 53-man contender with big impact potential.
New York Giants: Josiah Tauaefa, LB, UT-San Antonio
Money is sometimes a good way to tell if an undrafted free agent will have an impact or not.
The New York Giants giving UT-San Antonio linebacker Josiah Tauaefa $110,000 guaranteed then, according to Pelissero, is a good sign for his future outlook.
Tauaefa is a 6'1", 232-pound linebacker in the two-down thumper mold who put up 111 tackles a season ago before declaring and at one point was in the conversation for the Butkus Award.
The Giants spent most of their draft, other than the Daniel Jones pick, addressing the defense. But there is still room right in the middle of the unit on the depth chart for an undrafted player. Especially if said player is a big, willing tackler who can make an instant impact on special teams, too.
Detroit Lions: Ryan Pope, OT, SDSU
Count San Diego State's Ryan Pope as another big-money undrafted prospect.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the offensive tackle took home $145,000 guaranteed from the Detroit Lions, which speaks to how badly the NFC North contender coveted his services.
And for good reason—the Lions spent a good chunk of their draft on the defensive side, despite a season in which Matthew Stafford took 40 sacks. He's at 87 over the past two seasons and 40-plus in four of the past five.
As NFL.com's Lance Zierlein pointed out about Pope, it could simply be a matter of coaching at the next level:
Right tackle prospect who looks like a first-rounder but plays more like a late-rounder. Pope has desirable physical traits, but he struggles to stay connected to blocks due to a lack of power and body control. Because of his size, length and athletic ability he could get drafted on Day 3, but making a roster could be challenging without better strength and technique.
At 6'7", 320 pounds, if the Detroit staff can put Pope's physical tool set to work, they may have unearthed, at minimum, a rotational player outside of the draft.
Cincinnati Bengals: Stanley Morgan, WR, Nebraska
Stanley Morgan has a lot riding on his success at the next level—this is the first year a Nebraska player hasn't been drafted since 1962.
Incredible, considering Morgan, 6’0″ and 202 pounds, caught a pass in 38 consecutive games and scored 17 touchdowns over his last two seasons.
But Morgan has found a home with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star. And Cincinnati is one of the better places to end up for wideouts because the team simply hasn't been able to figure out the position after A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd on the depth chart. A hodgepodge of names, including 2017 first-round pick John Ross, have simply treaded water for years.
Morgan has the demeanor, shone through in his playstyle and productivity, to emerge quickly.
Baltimore Ravens: Gerald Willis, DL, Miami (Fla.)
Normally when a player reels in a second-team AP All-American nod and team MVP vote the season before a draft, said player ends up as one of the 250-plus who hear their name called.
Not Miami Hurricanes star Gerald Willis.
Willis was a consensus Day 2 pick given his production and upside, yet fell out of the draft and inked a deal with the Baltimore Ravens, according to Pelissero. A report from The Athletic's Manny Navarro cites bad referrals from coaches as the reason for his fall.
Machinery behind the fall aside, Willis is a high-upside 3-technique who can apply pressure on his lonesome. If everything off the field takes care of itself, he won't just be making the final roster in Baltimore, he'll likely be joining its rotation and making an impact.
Carolina Panthers: Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia
It is too premature to declare anyone the next Phillip Lindsay. But if throwing darts at the board, Georgia's Elijah Holyfield seems to have a chance, albeit in a slower, more bruising fashion.
Holyfield, 5'10" and 217 pounds, ran for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns last year on a 6.4 yards-per-carry average before going undrafted. He ended up signing a deal with the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The numbers game at the position isn't the only thing that hurt Holyfield, as a 4.78-second time in the 40-yard dash knocked his stock. But this could quickly be a case of the measurements game not meaning as much as what happens on the field.
A violent runner, Holyfield could easily work his way into a niche role alongside Christian McCaffrey on the depth chart.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Saivion Smith, CB, Alabama
Injury concerns seemed to push Alabama corner Saivion Smith out of the draft.
After all, Smith excelled with Nick Saban's Crimson Tide and has a mid-round grade from experts such as Zierlein. So it usually goes for a big-program prospect who looked good at a premier position and measured well at 6'1" and 199 pounds.
Smith left the national title game with a lower-leg injury, which might have dashed his stock en route to signing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Rapoport.
But those Jaguars like their big-bodied defensive backs. Provided Smith can make some noise on special teams and perhaps make a slight shift to safety, he looks like a safe bet for the roster. From there, anything is possible.