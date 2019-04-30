Undrafted Free Agents 2019: Which Players Can Make the Biggest Impact?

0 of 7

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The post-2019 NFL draft frenzy, undrafted free agency, has the potential to unearth outright stars.

No exaggeration necessary: Phillip Lindsay, Adam Thielen, Doug Baldwin, Chris Harris Jr. and others, topped by quarterbacks Kurt Warner and Tony Romo, were notable undrafted free agents.

This year's class is bound to produce a few notable contributors, especially with the number of underclassmen who declared but went undrafted jumping from 29 to 35 percent. Makeup of the class, injuries and other factors merely pushed elite talent down and off the board.

Fit, talent and the simple motivation of not hearing their name called over the course of 250-plus picks means the following guys are candidates to have the biggest impact at the professional level.