2020 NFL Mock Draft: Early 1st-Round Predictions for Next Year's Top Prospects

It is never too early to speculate about the 2020 NFL draft.

While the event may not be on our radar for quite some time, the 32 NFL teams will start preparations for the selection process soon.

Once the college football and NFL seasons begin, we will have a better idea of which players are the best in the draft class and where they could land based on specific team needs.

But for now we have a general idea of the prospects who will be available in the first round based off last year's performances in college football and a little bit of early draft buzz.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Miami Dolphins: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

2. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

4. Cincinnati Bengals: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

6. Oakland Raiders: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Buffalo Bills: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

8. New York Jets: Trey Smith, OT, Tennessee

9. Washington Redskins: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Detroit Lions: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

11. San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

12. Carolina Panthers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

13. Denver Broncos: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

14. Tennessee Titans: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

15. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

16. Seattle Seahawks: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

17. Houston Texans: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

18. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson

20. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Biadasz, C, Washington

21. Green Bay Packers: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

22. Cleveland Browns: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

23. Atlanta Falcons: Nick Coe, DE, Auburn

24. Minnesota Vikings: Anfernee Jennings, DE, Alabama

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

26. Chicago Bears: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

27. Los Angeles Chargers: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

28. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

29. Los Angeles Rams: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

30. New England Patriots: Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

31. New Orleans Saints: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Draft order based off projected 2019 records.

Could a QB Go No. 1 for 3rd Straight Year?

The quarterbacks in the draft class of 2020 will gain plenty of attention as the process heats up next January.

But whether one of Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert or Jake Fromm goes No. 1 overall remains to be seen.

It is hard to accurately predict the records of the 32 NFL teams because so much can happen between now and December.

However, we have a decent idea of which teams should struggle and end up near the top of the draft order.

The Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants are going to face uphill climbs to get to .500, but if one of those three lands the No. 1 overall pick, there is less of a chance for a quarterback to follow in the footsteps of Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

The likeliest franchises to go after a signal-caller are the Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders, each of whom has a head coach who could be eager to change the direction of the team.

The Bengals might be looking for a successor to the 31-year-old Andy Dalton, but that could change if head coach Zac Taylor believes he has a star in 2019 fourth-round pick Ryan Finley.

Oakland feels like the perfect team to nab a quarterback, as it will look for a flashy name to help lead it into a new era in Las Vegas.

If Jameis Winston struggles in Tampa Bay under first-year head coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers could opt to go in a different direction with a handful of dynamic quarterbacks available.

As there usually is in the first round, there will be at least one surprise team that makes quarterback a primary need between the end of the 2019 regular season and first round of the 2020 draft.

Until the draft order is finalized, we can't say for certain whether a quarterback will be the top pick for the third straight year, but there are prospects who could be more than worthy of the selection.

Delpit Expected to Be Next LSU Defensive Back to Be High Draft Pick

LSU has turned into one of the top producers of defensive talent, especially in the secondary.

The next player in a long line of successful defensive backs to make it to the NFL should be safety Grant Delpit.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If Delpit is selected in the first round, he would be the first LSU defensive back to be selected in the opening 32 picks since 2017, when Jamal Adams and Tre'Davious White were chosen at No. 6 and No. 27, respectively.

If he just gets drafted, which is highly likely, he would extend the streak of a LSU defensive back being taken in the draft to five years.

Delpit had 46 solo tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble last season for the Tigers. Four of Delpit's interceptions came during a four-game stretch in games against Mississippi State, Florida and Ole Miss.

The unanimous All-American is thought of highly in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as he will wear the No. 7 jersey, which has been handed out in previous years to Leonard Fournette, Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu, among others.

As long as Delpit continues on his current track, he should be one of the first defensive players selected in a year's time.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.