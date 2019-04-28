NFL Draft 2019: Late-Round Picks Who Could Become Pro Bowlers

0 of 8

A player's draft position doesn't determine his level of NFL success—a late-round flier can develop into a decorated Pro Bowler.

In 2018, running back Tarik Cohen and tight end George Kittle earned Pro Bowl invites for the first time. During the 2017 draft, both players waited until Day 3 to be selected.

The Chicago Bears took Cohen in the fourth round. Twenty-seven picks later, the San Francisco 49ers selected Kittle. Neither had a standout rookie campaign, but the two late-rounders broke out last year, leading their clubs in yards from scrimmage.

While teams hold high expectations for early-round selections, that outlook isn't confined to blue-chip prospects. Incoming rookies with upside may fall for a variety of reasons and land in ideal situations. Perhaps there's a vacancy in the starting lineup or the player elevates his game as a pro.

Whatever the cause, more Day 3 picks will have a chance to shine in a year or two. Let's take a look at potential unheralded draft gems and why they have a pathway to the Pro Bowl early in their careers.