UFC on ESPN 8: The Real Winners and Losers

Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza is the wild card in a suddenly wild UFC middleweight division.

That is, he would be with a win over Jack Hermansson Saturday at UFC on ESPN 8. Their bout was the highlight of the card, which went down from Sunrise, Florida.

Souza has some of the best jiu-jitsu on the planet, and the rest of his game isn't far behind. But for all his success in MMA and beyond, Jacare is on the outside looking in at 185 pounds. New interim champ and overall MMA sensation Israel Adesanya is widely expected to face lineal champ Robert Whittaker fairly soon for the undisputed strap. Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastelum and others are not far behind in the official rankings. Souza has had to take a number.

Meanwhile, Hermansson's at No. 10 in the very same ranking. He can finish anywhere under the right circumstances. Was the nine-year age advantage (39 years for Souza compared with 30 for Hermansson) be a factor?

It was an interesting main event. But, perhaps, might the co-main event be even more interesting? That's where former NFL defensive end and very controversial new UFC fighter Greg Hardy appears.

In his UFC debut, the immortal Allen Crowder knocked Hardy out. Will Hardy, in his sophomore effort, find a way to prevail over a tomato can that someone cherry picked for this express purpose?

