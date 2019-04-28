UFC on ESPN 8: The Real Winners and Losers

UFC on ESPN 8: The Real Winners and LosersApril 28, 2019
Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza is the wild card in a suddenly wild UFC middleweight division.
That is, he would be with a win over Jack Hermansson Saturday at UFC on ESPN 8. Their bout was the highlight of the card, which went down from Sunrise, Florida.
Souza has some of the best jiu-jitsu on the planet, and the rest of his game isn't far behind. But for all his success in MMA and beyond, Jacare is on the outside looking in at 185 pounds. New interim champ and overall MMA sensation Israel Adesanya is widely expected to face lineal champ Robert Whittaker fairly soon for the undisputed strap. Yoel Romero, Kelvin Gastelum and others are not far behind in the official rankings. Souza has had to take a number.
Meanwhile, Hermansson's at No. 10 in the very same ranking. He can finish anywhere under the right circumstances. Was the nine-year age advantage (39 years for Souza compared with 30 for Hermansson) be a factor?
It was an interesting main event. But, perhaps, might the co-main event be even more interesting? That's where former NFL defensive end and very controversial new UFC fighter Greg Hardy appears.
In his UFC debut, the immortal Allen Crowder knocked Hardy out. Will Hardy, in his sophomore effort, find a way to prevail over a tomato can that someone cherry picked for this express purpose?
As always, the final stat lines only reveal so much. These are the real winners and losers from UFC on ESPN 8.
Winner: Jack Hermansson
Souza was the bigger name. Hermansson was the better fighter.
The Swede definitely took his profile up a notch or three with his unanimous decision win over Jacare. Hermansson stayed far busier early, with a couple highlights including a tight guillotine choke in the first. He tired quite a bit as the bout wore on, but seemed to get the better of every exchange.
Souza never seemed to get in gear, almost content to let Hermansson dance on the outside and tag him with shots almost at will.
It wasn't the most memorable of performances, but it was Hermansson's biggest win to date. We'll see what the future holds for him at middlweight. Meanwhile, this is a bit of a rock slide for Souza. Hard to know how far he'll tumble or, at age 39, how or whether he'll get back to the top of the hill.
Loser: Greg Hardy
This was it. It finally, finally happened.
Congratulations to all involved, because Greg Hardy (3-1) has a UFC victory. Which heavyweight did he knock off the ladder, you might ask? The victim was Russian Dmitry Smolyakov (9-3), whose last UFC contest, a first-round knockout loss to Cyril Asker, came two years ago.
Hardy's win did come, of course, after Hardy's previous hand-picked tomato can, Allen Crowder, took a DQ win on an illegal knee.
But let's pretend that never happened. Saturday, during a sequence along the fence, Hardy found an opening and slammed home an uppercut on Smolyakov. It was academic from there.
A reason to rejoice? Maybe for some; not for everyone. Hardy has never publicly stared his past squarely in the eye. He seems to continually double down on his own innocence without offering any real defense other than, in essence, "critics are jealous of me."
The UFC broadcast team, frankly, enables the I'll-show-the-haters narrative with nary a mention of Hardy's dicey history.
Until any stakeholder can demonstrate that Hardy is, at the very least, worth a UFC roster spot based on his own MMA talents, this is going to be a sore thumb on the payroll.
Loser: Cory Sandhagen
In a back-and-forth battle, Cory Sandhagen beat the betting underdog John Lineker by split decision.
So why is he a loser here? Because there's a case to be made that the judges got it wrong.
Sandhagen was the busier fighter throughout, but Lineker—the cult hero and odds-on biggest knockout threat in the flyweight division—likely did more damage. Sandhagen was able to manage range throughout, and seemed to outscore Lineker on the feet. Lineker landed some massive counter hooks that may well have dropped another guy.
The judges saw it for Sandhagen. It was a relatively low-output, low-damage fight, so it's hard to argue too voiciferously if you're on Team Sandhagen. The winner appeared to feel the sting, though, as the boos rained down over him after announcer Bruce Buffer read the cards. Here's to bulletin board material.
Winner: Takashi Sato
Welcome aboard, Takashi Sato.
He came into his first UFC fight with a 14-2 pro record. His ledger was enough to earn him a battle with company stalwart Ben Saunders.
After a solid scrap all over the cage and in the home stretch of the second round, Sato threw a rock-solid left cross that dropped Saunders on his back side. Still, the issue wasn't certain until Sato began to hurt Saunders in earnest with a barrage of elbows that Saunders couldn't answer.
Sato isn't in the UFC top 15 with this win, but in beating Saunders he's earned a step up.
UFC on ESPN 8 Full Card Results
Main Card
Jack Hermansson def. Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)
Greg Hardy def. Dmitry Smolyakov by TKO, 2:15, Rd. 1
Mike Perry def. Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Glover Teixeirad def. Ion Cutelaba by submission (rear-naked choke), 3:37, Rd. 2
Cory Sandhagen def. John Lineker by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Roosevelt Roberts def. Thomas Griffin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Preliminary Card
Takashi Sato def. Ben Saunders by TKO, 1:18, Rd. 2
Augusto Sakai def. Andrei Arlovski by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 28-29)
Carla Esparza def. Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Gilbert Burns def. Mike Davis by submission (rear-naked choke), 4:15, Rd. 2
Jim Miller def. Jason Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke), 2:12, Rd. 1
Angela Hill def. Jodie Esquibel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
