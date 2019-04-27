Winners and Losers of the Josh Rosen Trade Sweepstakes

1 of 8

Packaging a 2019 second-round pick (nearly a third-rounder, at 62nd overall) and 2020 fifth-round pick is a bargain for a lightly worn franchise quarterback prospect.

Just a year ago, Josh Rosen was the 10th overall pick and, in the eyes of many, the best quarterback in the 2018 class. Rosen's experience in a handful of different offenses at UCLA and his pocket-passing prowess made him the prototypical quarterback prospect. His vision, footwork and arm talent were all indicative of a future franchise quarterback.

As the Dolphins dive headfirst into a full rebuild, securing a young quarterback to build around at a discount could go a long way. Not only do the Dolphins no longer need to burn a first-round pick on a quarterback next year, but they may have even needed to trade up to do so in 2020, depending on how they fare in 2019.

Furthermore, the Dolphins do not have to front the most expensive portion of Rosen's rookie contract. Per Andrew Brandt, the Cardinals paid Rosen $11 million for one season while the Dolphins will only have to pay him $6 million over the next three seasons (with a team option for a fourth). Checking quarterback off the list of needs saves both hassle and resources moving forward.

It also benefits the Dolphins to bring in a quarterback that is seen as a reclamation project rather than their own first-round pick in 2020, who would likely be viewed as the franchise savior from the moment he is drafted. That the expectations on Rosen are dampened should give the Dolphins breathing room to grow and develop with, and around, their young quarterback.