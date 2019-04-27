Trevor Bauer Taunts Alex Bregman Bobblehead on Video: 'Did I Dominate You?'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer will never not enjoy poking fun at Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros.

Bauer led the Indians to a 2-1 victory over the Astros on Thursday by tossing eight innings of four-hit, one-run baseball. Bregman was 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss, leading Bauer to take to social media to do some trolling:

Bregman responded by saying he didn't feel as though "dominating" was the right description of the outing, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:

This is just the latest chapter of this feud.

Last year, Bauer appeared to suggest on Twitter that Houston pitchers may be cheating to increase their spin rates. That caused Bregman to come to his teammates' defense while also calling the Tribe star "Tyler" on Twitter. Bauer took it in stride, adding "Tyler" to a jersey for a game in Houston in May 2018.

The rivalry continued into the offseason, as Bauer issued Bregman a challenge:

Unfortunately for baseball fans, the Indians and Astros will not meet again after this weekend until a three-game series in Cleveland from July 30 to Aug. 1. Then again, Bauer's social media could keep things interesting until then.