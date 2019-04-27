Trevor Bauer Taunts Alex Bregman Bobblehead on Video: 'Did I Dominate You?'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2019

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) watches from the dugout with the name
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer will never not enjoy poking fun at Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros.

Bauer led the Indians to a 2-1 victory over the Astros on Thursday by tossing eight innings of four-hit, one-run baseball. Bregman was 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss, leading Bauer to take to social media to do some trolling:

Bregman responded by saying he didn't feel as though "dominating" was the right description of the outing, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:

This is just the latest chapter of this feud.

Last year, Bauer appeared to suggest on Twitter that Houston pitchers may be cheating to increase their spin rates. That caused Bregman to come to his teammates' defense while also calling the Tribe star "Tyler" on Twitter. Bauer took it in stride, adding "Tyler" to a jersey for a game in Houston in May 2018.

The rivalry continued into the offseason, as Bauer issued Bregman a challenge:

Unfortunately for baseball fans, the Indians and Astros will not meet again after this weekend until a three-game series in Cleveland from July 30 to Aug. 1. Then again, Bauer's social media could keep things interesting until then.

Related

    Blue Jays' Stroman on Vlad Jr.: 'It's Like Having Zion'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Blue Jays' Stroman on Vlad Jr.: 'It's Like Having Zion'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Vlad Steal 'Greatest Rookie Ever' Title from Trout?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Can Vlad Steal 'Greatest Rookie Ever' Title from Trout?

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Report Cards for Every Team's 1st Month 📝

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report Cards for Every Team's 1st Month 📝

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    What You Need to Know About Vlad Jr.'s Debut Tonight

    MLB logo
    MLB

    What You Need to Know About Vlad Jr.'s Debut Tonight

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com