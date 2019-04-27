Trevor Bauer Taunts Alex Bregman Bobblehead on Video: 'Did I Dominate You?'April 27, 2019
Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer will never not enjoy poking fun at Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros.
Bauer led the Indians to a 2-1 victory over the Astros on Thursday by tossing eight innings of four-hit, one-run baseball. Bregman was 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss, leading Bauer to take to social media to do some trolling:
Trevor Bauer @BauerOutage
👋🏻👋🏻 @ABREG_1 #TakeItBack #RallyTogether @astros @Indians @MLBNetwork @IntentionalTalk @barstoolsports @Starting9 https://t.co/koQV8vD5ph
Bregman responded by saying he didn't feel as though "dominating" was the right description of the outing, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:
Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart
Alex Bregman responds to @BauerOutage Tweet from last night https://t.co/UpHW8Oh2Hv
This is just the latest chapter of this feud.
Last year, Bauer appeared to suggest on Twitter that Houston pitchers may be cheating to increase their spin rates. That caused Bregman to come to his teammates' defense while also calling the Tribe star "Tyler" on Twitter. Bauer took it in stride, adding "Tyler" to a jersey for a game in Houston in May 2018.
The rivalry continued into the offseason, as Bauer issued Bregman a challenge:
Trevor Bauer @BauerOutage
Also, $1000 bonus for every homer hit off me. Tag who you would like to see me match up against! You won’t @abreg_1
Unfortunately for baseball fans, the Indians and Astros will not meet again after this weekend until a three-game series in Cleveland from July 30 to Aug. 1. Then again, Bauer's social media could keep things interesting until then.
