Nick Bosa Congratulated by Donald Trump for Being No. 2 Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

President Donald Trump publicly congratulated Ohio State linebacker Nick Bosa on Saturday for going No. 2 overall to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 NFL draft:

Bosa made headlines ahead of the draft after he revealed to ESPN that he deleted some previous tweets that were considered offensive at the time.

Notably, Bosa called ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a "clown" in 2016. Kaepernick protested social inequality during the national anthem before NFL games in his last year in the league (2016). Bosa apologized for that remark specifically and his past social media activity in a press conference after he was drafted Thursday.

Trump has been very outspoken toward any NFL player protesting during the national anthem and notably called for players who did so to be fired at a 2017 rally, per Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---h off the field right now,'" the president said to a cheering crowd. "Out. He's fired. He's fired!"

Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated wrote that Bosa tweeted an image of Trump and former President Ronald Reagan with the word "Goats."

Twitter user RzstProgramming (h/t Scott Davis of Business Insider) also discovered Bosa's Instagram likes on the too_savage_for_democrats page, which included a post for Trump's proposed border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Trump did not publicly congratulate any other NFL player drafted on Thursday or Friday.