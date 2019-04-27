Texans TE Ryan Griffin Arrested on Vandalism Charge, More After HOU Drafts TE

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Houston Texans tight end Ryan Griffin was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, on charges of vandalism and public intoxication on Friday evening, according to Kelli L Krebs of the Tennessean.

Police said Griffin, 29, punched the front window of Hotel Indigo downtown.

Per Krebs, "officers responded to a call of a disorderly person at 11:40 p.m. to where hotel security had followed Griffin to the corner of Union Street and 2nd Avenue North after the window breakage." He was arrested and held on $1,750 bond but has since been released.

ESPN reported that Griffin has a May 31 court date.

The Texans released a statement via Houston vice president of communications Amy Pancic:

Nashville is the home of this year's NFL draft, and the Texans picked another tight end (San Diego State's Kahale Warring) 86th overall less than an hour before the police response.

There was no indication from police on why Griffin committed the alleged vandalism.

Police did report that Griffin's left hand and fingers were bleeding, per Krebs.

The exact nature of the injuries have not been reported, and it's unclear whether Griffin received any medical assistance.

Griffin was the team's No. 1 tight end last season, amassing 24 catches and 305 receiving yards. The latter mark ranked third among Texans in 2018.

Griffin has suffered numerous injuries over the past two years. He suffered two concussions in 2017 and missed nine games and underwent sports hernia surgery, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The six-year veteran has played his entire career in Houston. He notched career highs with 50 receptions, 442 yards and two touchdowns during the 2016 season.