NFL Draft Picks 2019: Full Listing of Grades and Results Before Rounds 4-7

Every NFL team believes it came away from the first two days of the 2019 NFL draft with an impressive haul of picks.

However, the experts on the outside looking in may have differing views of how the 32 franchises have picked their stars of the future.

In the second round, some teams were able to select prospects with first-round grades, while the third round was all about value and finding the best fits for positional needs.

Saturday's four rounds will be all about maximizing value by either taking the best prospects on the board or trading for assets to set up for the future.

NFL Draft Results and Selection Order

Grades

Arizona: B+

Atlanta: B

Baltimore: A-

Buffalo: B+

Carolina: B

Chicago: B

Cincinnati: B

Cleveland: B-

Dallas: B-

Denver: A+

Detroit: C+

Green Bay: B

Houston: C

Indianapolis: B

Jacksonville: B+

Kansas City: B-

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Los Angeles Rams: B-

Miami: B

Minnesota: B-

New England: A

New Orleans: C

New York Giants: C+

New York Jets: B+

Oakland: B

Philadelphia: B+

Pittsburgh: B-

Seattle: C

San Francisco: B+

Tampa Bay: B-

Tennessee: C+

Washington: A

Denver Broncos



The Denver Broncos followed up their first-round selection of tight end Noah Fant by taking a trio of players who, at points in the draft process, were considered first-round prospects.

Offensive tackle Dalton Risner feels like a steal at No. 41, as does defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones at No. 71.

The most important pick of the four made by the Broncos over the draft's first two days could be quarterback Drew Lock, who landed at No. 42.

Lock was graded as a first-round pick by many draft experts, but he remained available until Friday because of the lack of holes across the league at the position.

The signal-caller out of Missouri won't start right away because of Joe Flacco's presence, and that could be a good thing.

By developing under a Super Bowl champion, Lock should get the chance to hone his skills before he makes the job his own.

Fant is going to be an important target across the middle for Flacco, while Risner shores up any concerns about the offensive line.

Jones is an intriguing prospect out of Ohio State who provides depth on a defensive line that has two players entering contract years.

Denver has two fifth-round picks and more in the seventh round to complete what is turning into one of the best draft classes in the league.

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have done nothing but reload with their plethora of picks in the first three rounds.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry was the first new addition Thursday, and they added defensive back Joejuan Williams, defensive end Chase Winovich, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste Friday.

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Harry is expected to make an immediate impact on the offense following the departures of a few of signal-caller Tom Brady's targets, including the retired Rob Gronkowski.

At 6'2" and 228 pounds, Harry should be able to use his physical presence to win plenty of one-on-one battles in his rookie season.

Williams didn't receive a ton of attention at the collegiate level because he played at Vanderbilt, but he is a solid depth addition for the secondary.

Some could argue Winovich made more of an impact on the Michigan defensive line than first-round pick Rashan Gary last season.

The tenacious pass-rusher will compete for a starting role that was vacated by Trey Flowers, who left in free agency.

Harris didn't fill a need in the backfield, but he was part of a solid three-pronged rushing attack at Alabama, and he could make an impact off the bench behind Sony Michel.

Cajuste is the latest prospect for offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia to work with. Given what we have seen from Patriots offensive linemen in the past, Cajuste will be given an opportunity to improve his skill set right away under Scarnecchia's tutelage.

