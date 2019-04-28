PFA Awards 2019: Odds, Start Time, Live Stream and Picks

ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is the favourite to win the 2019 PFA Players' Player of the Year award on Monday, taking the crown from team-mate Mohamed Salah.

The award will be handed out as part of a ceremony where several other players will be celebrated as well.

Van Dijk is the clear favourite ahead of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, and the Daily Mail's Matt Lawton has reported the race has already been run:

Viewers can follow the ceremony via the PFA's Twitter account, with the show scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. BST/4:30 p.m. ET.

Here are odds for the candidates for the PFA Player of the Year, per Betfair (h/t the Evening Standard's Tom Dutton):

Virgil Van Dijk 1-4

Raheem Sterling 5-2

Sergio Aguero 25-1

Sadio Mane 33-1

Bernardo Silva 40-1

Eden Hazard 50-1

Several accolades have already been made public ahead of the award ceremony, including the Premier League and Women's Super League teams of the year:

Other awards up for grabs include the Women's Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Women's Young Player of the Year.

The marquee award is the Men's Player of the Year award, however, and this year, two contenders stand out. Both Van Dijk and Sterling have played key roles for the two title contenders, and one of them will win individual glory before that race has been decided.

Sterling's attacking contributions have been massive for City, as he's been effective both as a scorer and creator:

He's the club's second-leading scorer but chases Liverpool duo Salah and Sadio Mane, who have bagged 21 and 20 goals, respectively. Sergio Aguero has 19 goals, two more than the England international.

Van Dijk's impact is more difficult to express in statistics. He has been the top performer in the Premier League's best defence, with the Reds conceding just 20 goals this season.

Consistency has been the key for the 27-year-old; Van Dijk has started 36 of 36 Premier League matches for Liverpool, which is a fantastic record.

Out of the six nominees, Eden Hazard is the only one not to have made the Team of the Year. His absence, as well as that of Salah, did not sit well with some:

Salah's absurd production last season―32 goals and 10 assists in the league―and the fact he, Mane and Aguero have all scored more than Sterling this campaign are factors that play in Van Dijk's favour.

The Dutchman would become the first defender to win the award since John Terry did so in 2005.