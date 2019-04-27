NFL Draft 2019 Grades: Final Results and Grades Following Day 3

Matt York/Associated Press

The NFL Draft started with the selection of Oklahoma's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray, and it ended with the selection seventh-round draft choice of tight end Caleb Wilson of UCLA.

Both picks were made by the Cardinals, who have dreams of bouncing back from a 3-13 season, largely as a result of what they have done in this draft.

After the selection of Murray, the San Francisco 49ers took pass rusher Nick Bosa and the New York Jets followed with superb defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Both players have a chance to become All-Pros in a relatively short period of time.

Every team will take the position it had a successful draft. However, those beliefs may turn out to be nothing but false hope.

Nearly every player drafted has the skill to make a roster, but it will come down to execution in offseason training activities as well as their performance in training camp and preseason games to determine if they will make the team and receive significant playing time.

In this piece we grade every team's draft and make a point of mentioning the top Day 3 selections. The selections on the final day of the draft can give a team the depth that is needed to finish a game successfully in the fourth quarter and often will make a statement about how effective a team's scouting staff does its job.

Arizona Cardinals: A-

The Cardinals made the bold move of selecting Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick. The undersized quarterback has dynamic skills and athleticism, and he appears to be a perfect match for head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense. CB Byron Murphy and wideout Andy Isabella have the make to have a positive impact early in their careers.

Best Day 3 selection: Safety Deionte Thompson of Alabama was drafted in the fifth round, and he has the long arms and range to make consistent plays on the ball. He may need some time to get up to speed in the NFL, because the 2018 season was his only year as a starter for the Crimson Tide.

Atlanta Falcons: B

Some have downgraded the Falcons for a lack of exciting draft choices, but first-round guard Christopher Lindstrom and second-round tackle Kaleb McGary can protect Matt Ryan, and this team needs big bodies up front that can keep the quarterback upright.

Best Day 3 selection: Cornerback Kendall Sheffield of Ohio State is a brilliant athlete and one of the fastest players at his position.

Baltimore Ravens: A-

The Ravens have changed their offensive personality by drafting Marquise Brown in the first round. If he can stay healthy, all opponents will have to respect his game-changing speed. Defensive end Jaylon Ferguson will improve the pass rush.

Best Day 3 selection: Running back Justice Hill has the quickness and burst to surprise opponents. If he can avoid dancing before he gets to the point of impact, he has a chance to be a productive player.

Buffalo Bills: A

The Bills never thought that Ed Oliver would last until the No. 9 pick, but he did and they selected the powerful defensive tackle. He has a chance to dominate early in his pro career because he is athletic and disruptive. Offensive tackle Cody Ford is a powerful man who needs to up his intensity.

Best Day 3 selection: Safety Jaquan Johnson of Miami is undersized at 5'10 and 191 pounds, but he is a tough player who is effective in zone coverage.

Carolina Panthers: B-

The Panthers struggled badly in finding a consistent pass rush from their defensive front last year, and the selection of Brian Burns should give them an immediate upgrade. Greg Little is a big-time offensive lineman who has the ability to help keep Cam Newton upright.

Best Day 3 selection: Outside linebacker Christian Miller of Alabama is a versatile performer who should be able to contribute anywhere that head coach Ron Rivera puts him.

Chicago Bears: C

The Bears should have an impact player in running back David Montgomery, their third-round pick out of Iowa State. Montgomery will not go down after first contact and he also has the skills to make a contribution as a receiver.

Best Day 3 selection: Wide receiver Riley Ridley played a key role for Georgia, and many thought he would be selected in the second or third round. He has speed and strength, but he needs to learn how to get away from the jam.

Cincinnati Bengals: B-

The Bengals made an impressive move with the selection of offensive tackle Jonah Williams in the first round, but second-round selection Drew Sample does not appear to bring much to the team as a blocking tight end.

Best Day 3 selection: The Bengals selected quarterback Ryan Finley of North Carolina State in the fourth round. While he does not have elite skills, he has size, accuracy and a quick release.

Cleveland Browns: B-

The Browns didn't have a first-round pick, but the selection of Greedy Williams at cornerback in the second round is an excellent move. The former LSU star plays with confidence and does an excellent job in coverage.

Best Day 3 selection: Safety Sheldrick Redwine of Miami has wonderful speed and the tools to become a productive player, but he will need quite a bit of coaching to get his technique to a dependable level.

Dallas Cowboys: C+

The Cowboys need depth on the defensive line, and defensive tackle Trysten Hill of UCF fills the bill. The 6'3", 308-pound Hill has an impressive first step and wonderful quickness, but he struggles to win the battle when he engages with the offensive lineman.

Best Day 3 selection: Running back Tony Pollard is a game-changing kickoff returner as he had seven TD returns during his college career at Memphis. He should be a fine complementary back and he has the skills to make a contribution as a receiver.

Denver Broncos: A-

The Broncos picked up a sure-fire starter in tight end Noah Fant in the first round, and Dalton Risner looks like a solid offensive tackle. The key to the draft may be the selection of Drew Lock in the second round. Many thought the strong-armed quarterback could go in the first round, and he could turn out to be the Broncos' quarterback of the future.

Best Day 3 selection: Outside linebacker Justin Hollins has impressive size at 6'5" and 248 pounds, and he also has the athleticism to make that size pay off. If he can improve his technique, he could make a solid contribution.

Detroit Lions: B-

T.J. Hockenson has a chance to be a game-changing tight end for the Lions from the start of his rookie year. He is talented enough to make the Pro Bowl very early in his career. Will Harris has a chance to get into the defensive rotation from his spot at safety.

Best Day 3 selection: Defensive end Austin Bryant comes out of the vaunted Clemson program, and he could become an impact player with just a bit of refinement to his game. He often plays too tall, and that makes him a target for blockers.

Green Bay Packers: C+

The Packers drafted a high-end athlete in pass rusher Rashan Gary from Michigan, but despite his pedigree, he was not overly productive as a college player. Darnell Savage Jr. of Maryland was climbing draft boards and he should be an excellent addition at safety early in his rookie year.

Best Day 3 selection: Defensive tackle Kingsley Keke of Texas A&M does great work with his hands and can win the battle on the interior.

Houston Texans: D+

The Texans reached for offensive tackle Tytus Howard in the first round, as he is a small-school player with a long way to go before he is ready to compete in the NFL. While second-round cornerback Lonnie Johnson looks like a productive player, Max Scharping is another offensive lineman who has quite a bit of work to do.

Best Day 3 selection: Texas defensive end Charles Omenihu has the length and frame to be an effective pass-rusher, but he can get punished against mauling-type tackles.

Indianapolis Colts: A-

While the Colts did not have a first-round selection, they appeared to do quite well with the selection of cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. He looks like a Day 1 starter once the Colts put out their first depth chart, while Parris Campbell has the speed to stretch the field and become an impact receiver for Andrew Luck.

Best Day 3 selection: Safety Khari Willis of Michigan State can be a tone setter against the run because he is thick-bodied and a solid hitter. He is limited in pass defense, but the Colts need toughness on defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

The Jaguars know how to bide their time as they waited patiently at the No. 7 spot and were able to select Josh Allen from Kentucky. He has an excellent chance to be a game-changing pass rusher for the Jaguars from the start of the season. Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor is a big man who will make an immediate contribution.

Best Day 3 selection: Quarterback Gardner Minshew was highly productive in the explosive Washington State offense and has the confidence to overcome his sixth-round draft status.

Kansas City Chiefs: C-

The selection of undersized wideout Mecole Hardman may fill a sudden need on the outside. Hardman has moves to make tacklers miss in the passing game and as a return specialist. Juan Thornhill can play cornerback or safety, and he should see action at both positions.

Best Day 3 selection: Cornerback Rashad Fenton is a versatile player who can also line up at safety. He is a fine cover man, but he needs quite a bit of work against the run.

Los Angeles Chargers: A-

The Chargers may have reached a bit by selecting Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery with their first pick, but that does not mean it was a bad selection. Tillery has wonderful skills and he fills a position of need for the Chargers.

Best Day 3 selection: Notre Dame inside linebacker Drue Tranquil has the kind of speed to be a difference maker and he reads his keys well, so that means he is in a position to make the tackle. He needs to do a better job of getting off blocks.

Los Angeles Rams: B+

The Rams selected Taylor Rapp with their second-round selection, and while he did not have a good 40 time, he is a hard-nosed hitter and a big addition at the safety position. Darrell Henderson is a versatile running back who has a good chance to contribute as a rookie, especially if Todd Gurley is not at this best.

Best Day 3 selection: Offensive tackle David Edwards of Wisconsin is a heavy-handed blocker who can knock pass rushers off course.

Miami Dolphins: C+

This draft will most likely be remembered for the Dolphins' trade for Josh Rosen, but he is not technically a draft choice and does not impact the draft grade. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins can rush the passer and do a solid job against the run.

Best Day 3 selection: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel of Wisconsin is fast for his position and has outstanding quickness as well. He needs to get stronger so he can disengage from blockers.

Minnesota Vikings: B+

The Vikings know they have to do a better job of protecting quarterback Kirk Cousins, and center Garrett Bradbury should be an immediate upgrade in the middle of the offensive line. Irv Smith Jr. has the skills to be a complete tight end and should become the team's tight end of the future.

Best Day 3 selection: Inside linebacker Cameron Smith is not a game changer or a special athlete, but he is a solid hitter who understands his a assignment and will be a positive addition to a strong unit.

New England Patriots: A

The Patriots have always proven that they know how to work the draft, and the selection of wideout N'Keal Harry gives Tom Brady an excellent target at a position of need. The Pats picked up productive defensive end Chase Winovich from Michigan in the third round and he is skilled against the run or rushing the passer.

Best Day 3 selection: Quarterback Jarrett Stidham of Auburn has the look and tools to be an outstanding passer. The Patriots appear to have gotten excellent value from this late fourth-round pick.

New Orleans Saints: C

The Saints only had one pick in the first two days of the draft and they used it to select Erik McCoy of Texas A&M. The Aggie was rated as the second-best center available in the draft.

Best Day 3 selection: Safety Saquan Hampton of Rutgers has the size and speed to make a difference in the secondary, and he also is a willing tackler. He is not always successful in that area, but he does not back down.

New York Giants: D

The Giants appeared to reach badly with their selection of Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at the No. 6 spot. General manager Dave Gettleman says Jones could sit until his third season or beyond, and that type of logic is difficult to understand. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence should be productive, but he does not look like a star.

Best Day 3 selection: Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love is a fine addition to the defense. Love has an excellent understanding of what the offense wants to do and he has the quickness to put himself in the right position to make the stop.

New York Jets: A-

The Jets are desperate for quality players, and they may have gotten the most impactful defensive player in the draft in Quinnen Williams. He emerged as a superstar for the Alabama Crimson Tide with a sensational 2018 season. Defensive end Jachai Polite looks like a dangerous pass rusher.

Best Day 3 selection: Tight end Trevon Wesco of West Virginia is a talented pass catcher with the courage to go over the middle, make the catch, take a big hit and hold onto the football.

Oakland Raiders: B+

The Raiders selected a fine player in Clelin Ferrell, but there are questions as to whether he should have been taken with the No. 4 pick in the draft. The Raiders should be lauded for their selections of running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram, as both players look like immediate starters.

Best Day 3 selection: Wideout Hunter Renfrow is not a brilliant athlete, but he is a wonderful route runner with excellent hands and toughness.

Philadelphia Eagles: A-

The Eagles clearly know what they are doing on Draft Day, as they moved up and landed a wonderful blocker in offensive tackle Andre Dillard. JJ Arcega-Whiteside is a big-bodied receiver who will leave it all on the field on every play. The second-round choice from Stanford has wonderful hands and the guts to make tough catches over the middle.

Best Day 3 selection: Quarterback Clayton Thorson could become the Eagles' No. 2 quarterback behind Carson Wentz. A smart leader with a strong arm, Thorson is capable of surprising opponents with his all-around passing skills.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A

The Steelers have shown they know how to use the draft to replenish their team, and their first piece of business was to move up so they could draft inside linebacker Devin Bush. He has explosive speed and he can go sideline-to sideline to make key plays against the run. Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne has size, speed and a willingness to tackle.

Best Day 3 selection: Outside linebacker Sutton Smith may have a difficult finding the field on defense, but he will be an outstanding special-teams contributor.

San Francisco 49ers: B+

The 49ers did not hesitate with the No. 2 pick overall once the Cardinals selected Murray. Nick Bosa is a stud of a pass rusher who combines size, speed, athleticism and an array of moves to cause havoc. He has a chance to reach double-digit sacks in his first season. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel of South Carolina has the speed to breakaway from defenders, and he should be a game-changer on special teams.

Best Day 3 selection: Outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw of Arkansas should be a decent run defender at this point, but he can get engulfed by bigger linemen.

Seattle Seahawks: C+

The Seahawks have to rebuild their defense, and they started off by reaching for defensive end L.J. Collier. Wideout D.K. Metcalf looks like a playmaker at the wide receiver slot.

Best Day 3 selection: The Seahawks had a slew of Day 3 picks as a result of making several trades, and the selection of inside linebacker Ben Burr-Kevin of Washington may be the best of those moves. While he is slightly undersized at 6'0" and 230 pounds, he plays with maximum effort, is solid against the run and can rush the passer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C

The Bucs made a solid move with the selection of linebacker Devin White because he combines excellent speed with great competitive skills. He is going to upgrade the Bucs' ability to prevent big plays as a result of his ability to go sideline to sideline. Safety Mike Edwards is not a big man, but he understands his responsibilities and is a big hitter.

Best Day 3 selection: Iowa linebacker Anthony Nelson can track the quarterback and has a decent series of moves to help him get to the passer.

Tennessee Titans: C

The Titans drafted talented Jeffrey Simmons in the first round, but they may have to wait a year for the defensive tackle to show off his ability because he tore his ACL while training for the draft. Ole Miss wideout A.J. Brown is a big man at 6'1" and 226 pounds who can win the battle for the ball even if he is not a burner.

Best Day 3 selection: Iowa safety Amani Hooker can be a playmaker who takes the slot receiver away from the offense. He has the hands to be a ball hawk and an impact player.

Washington Redskins: A+

The Redskins wanted Dwayne Haskins all along, and they didn't have to trade up to get their quarterback of the future. Haskins will come into his rookie season with a huge chip on his shoulder since he wasn't selected by the New York Giants with the No. 6 pick. Haskins threw 50 touchdown passes for the Ohio State Buckeyes last season and he shows a powerful arm with touch. If Montez Sweat is healthy, the Redskins will have a game-changing pass rusher.

Best Day 3 selection: Running back Bryce Love of Stanford has the burst to get to the corner and hit the seam at full speed. While injuries have dogged him, he is a talented player who should fill a key need for the Redskins.