NFL Draft 2019: Team-by-Team Analysis and Grades for Rounds 1-3 Results

The 2019 NFL draft has yet to reach its conclusion, but the first three rounds are in the books. While there are still several quality players waiting to be drafted, the bulk of the big-name players have found new homes.

Will the players selected over the first two days of the draft change their respective franchises for the better?

Obviously, it's too early to fairly judge each team's draft haul—it takes at least two to three years to accurately gauge a player. However, grades can be assessed based on factors like team fit, perceived potential and draft value. That's exactly what you'll find here.

Below are team-by-team grades for the first two days of the draft, along with a close look at some intriguing individual selections from Day 2.

2018 NFL Draft Grades: Rounds 1-3

Arizona Cardinals: B+



The Arizona Cardinals got their quarterback of the future, for better for worse, in Kyler Murray. They also snagged a potential No. 1 cornerback in Byron Murphy and a speedy receiver in Andy Isabella who can help Murray stretch the field.



Atlanta Falcons: C-



The Atlanta Falcons reached a bit for both first-round guard Christopher Lindstrom and second-round tackle Kaleb McGary. The Falcons have enough overall talent, though, that they could afford to draft for need.

Baltimore Ravens: B



The Baltimore Ravens needed receiving help. They got it by adding Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. Will they fit in Baltimore's run-based offense? That remains to be seen. Adding Jaylon Ferguson should help replace departed pass-rushers Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith.

Buffalo Bills: A+



The Buffalo Bills may have gotten the steal of the draft by letting Ed Oliver fall to them at No. 9. They also added a starting-caliber lineman in Cody Ford and a potential replacement for LeSean McCoy in Devin Singletary.

Carolina Panthers: C+



The Carolina Panthers filled needs at edge-rusher and offensive tackle by drafting Brian Burns and Greg Little, respectively. They also added injury insurance for Cam Newton by taking West Virginia QB Will Grier.

Chicago Bears: C



The Chicago Bears didn't have a first- or a second-round selection. They still added a complementary running back in Iowa State's David Montgomery, who should contribute right away.

Cincinnati Bengals: C-



The smart move was for the Cincinnati Bengals to take the top offensive lineman on their draft board. They grabbed Alabama's Jonah Williams in the first round. They severely reached for a run-blocking tight end in Drew Sample, however, and added a possible future starting linebacker in Germaine Pratt.

Cleveland Browns: B



The Cleveland Browns might have gotten another of the draft's biggest steals by landing LUS cornerback Greedy Williams in the second round. The reached a bit for Sione Takitaki, but he does fill a need at linebacker.

Dallas Cowboys: B-



While fans may have preferred a more flashy draft class, the Dallas Cowboys continued to build through the trenches. They added defensive tackle Trysten Hill and offensive guard Connor McGovern on Day 2.

Denver Broncos: B+



It's hard not to like what the Denver Broncos accomplished. They added an immediate starter at tight end in Noah Fant, a potential starter in tackle Dalton Risner and a quality defensive tackle in Dre'Mont Jones. They also may have found their quarterback of the future by grabbing Missouri's Drew Lock in the second round.

Detroit Lions: B



First-round pick T.J. Hockenson could be a Pro Bowl tight end in Year 1 for the Detroit Lions. Safety Will Harris could be a future starter, and while linebacker Jahlani Tavai was a reach, Detroit obviously believes that he's a fit for the defense.

Green Bay Packers: A



The Green Bay Packers landed likely Day 1 starters in edge-rusher Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage. Jace Sternberger may take time to emerge in Green Bay's offense, but he could be the Packers' tight end for years to come.

Houston Texans: D



The Houston Texans added two tackles with high physical ceilings in Tytus Howard and Max Scharping. That's good for the future. The problem is that after watching Deshaun Watson take 62 sacks in 2018, the Texans shouldn't have gambled on project players with potential.

Indianapolis Colts: A



The Indianapolis Colts nailed the early draft, even after trading out of Round 1. Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin should be an immediate starter, Bobby Okereke could be the same at linebacker, and Parris Campbell will immediately add another deep threat to the receiving corps.

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+



Playing the waiting game paid off for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They let edge-rusher Josh Allen fall to them at No. 7, then let offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor fall to them at 35. Both players went later than widely anticipated.

Kansas City Chiefs: C+



With Tyreek Hill's future uncertain, the Kansas City Chiefs decided to reach for speedy wideout Mecole Hardman. He has the speed but may lack the physicality to thrive at the pro level. Safety Juan Thornhill, on the other hand, should immediately be an asset on the back end of the defense.

Los Angeles Chargers: A



The Los Angeles Chargers were close to having a complete team in 2018. They got even closer by scooping up disruptive defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, safety Nasir Adderley and offensive tackle Trey Pipkins.

Los Angeles Rams: B+



Despite not picking until late in Round 2, the Los Angeles Rams still managed to land Washington safety Taylor Rapp. A slow 40-yard-dash time hurt his stock, but Rapp is one of the most physical safeties in this class. Darrell Henderson will be a change-of-pace weapon in the backfield.

Miami Dolphins: C+



If the trade for quarterback Josh Rosen is included, this draft grade gets bumped up near an A. The two picks the Miami Dolphins actually made turned into standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and guard Michael Deiter.

Minnesota Vikings: C+



The Minnesota Vikings have had a solid, if unexciting draft so far. Center Garrett Bradbury should work his way into the starting lineup sooner than later, while Irv Smith Jr. could quickly replace Kyle Rudolph at tight end. Alexander Mattison should be a nice complement to Dalvin Cook at running back.

New England Patriots: A



The New England Patriots got themselves a new No. 1 pass-catcher in N'Keal Harry, a big, physical corner in Joejuan Williams and another versatile running back in Damien Harris. They also got a typical "hard working" Patriot in defensive end Chase Winovich.

New Orleans Saints: C



The New Orleans Saints had just one pick in the first three rounds. They took Texas A&M center Erik McCoy, who presumably will replace the retired Max Unger.

New York Giants: D+



New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman can spin things however he wants. The Giants reached for Daniel Jones at six—big time.

The selections of defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and Deandre Baker, however, were solid. Still, it feels like these were simply replacements for players who were traded last season (Damon Harrison, Eli Apple).

New York Jets: A-



The New York Jets may have landed the best player in the draft by grabbing Quinnen Williams at No. 3. They still got themselves an edge-rusher by taking Florida's Jachai Polite in the third round.

Oakland Raiders: A



Yes, the Oakland Raiders gave up a lot to end up with three Round 1 selections. However, the picks of Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram should give Oakland three immediate starters. Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen could be a fourth.

Philadelphia Eagles: A



It required a trade up, but the Philadelphia Eagles landed their future franchise left tackle in Andre Dillard in Round 1.

They added a starting-caliber running back in Miles Sanders and a big-bodied possession receiver in J.J. Arcega-Whiteside. Philly should soon get back to the physical play that helped them win the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

Pittsburgh Steelers: A



The Pittsburgh Steelers had to trade into the top 10 to do it, but they grabbed the missing piece of their defense in linebacker Devin Bush. Wideout Diontae Johnson may be the next in the line of star Steelers receivers, and cornerback Justin Layne should contribute sooner than later.

San Francisco 49ers: B



The San Francisco 49ers made the obvious pick and took Nick Bosa second overall. They also added some receivers with upside in Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd.

Seattle Seahawks: B+



The selection of defensive end L.J. Collier was a bit of a reach, but the Seattle Seahawks made up for it by scooping up potential first-rounder D.K. Metcalf at the bottom of Round 2. The genius of Seattle's draft week, however, was in turning four draft selections into nine.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+



Linebacker Devin White should immediately make a positive impact for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Tampa bolstered the secondary by adding defensive backs Sean Bunting, Jamel Dean and Mike Edwards.

Tennessee Titans: B



The Tennessee Titans may have to wait a year to see Jeffery Simmons on the field, but he has Pro Bowl potential. A.J. Brown fills a need at wide receiver, and guard Nate Davis could push his way into the starting lineup before the end of his rookie year.

Washington Redskins: A+



The Washington Redskins didn't have to trade up to land their quarterback of the future, Dwayne Haskins. They did trade back into the first round, though to land Montez Sweat, who might end up the best pass-rusher in the draft. They also got Haskins a familiar target in Ohio State receiver Terry McLaurin.

Broncos Grab Drew Lock 42nd Overall

The Broncos decided not to take a quarterback early in Round 1. Unless Haskins proves to be a perennial All-Pro—Denver traded down from 10, Haskins went 15—it could prove to be one of the smartest moves of the draft.

Instead, Denver landed its next future franchise quarterback by grabbing Lock in Round 2.

The Missouri gunslinger has NFL upside but could take a year or two to develop. Fortunately, the Broncos have Joe Flacco in place in order to give him time to do exactly that. As a Day-2 selection, Lock shouldn't feel pressured to snatch the starting job away from Flacco, though the rookie is motivated to prove he belongs in the NFL after being passed over in Round 1.

"It added a whole lot of chips to the shoulder," Lock said, per Jenny Vrentas of SI.com. "It's more like a full Pringles bottle. There's a lot of chips in it."

Browns Snag Greedy Williams at 46

With Williams still sitting there at No. 46, the Browns decided that enough was enough. They traded up three spots to stop Williams' slide.

Williams is by far not the most aggressive tackler in the draft, but he has tremendous length (6'2") speed and coverage skills. He was the top-rated cornerback on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board, and he should quickly form a dangerous tandem with 2018 first-round pick Denzel Ward.

New teammate and fellow LSU product Odell Beckham Jr. seems pleased with the new Browns addition:

Seahawks Take D.K. Metcalf at 64

If the draft were based on measurables alone, Mississippi's D.K. Metcalf would have been a surefire first-round pick. He measured in at 6'3" and 228 pounds at the combine and then ran a ridiculous 4.33-second 40-yard dash.

There are questions about Metcalf's agility, though, and about the limited route tree he ran in Oxford. These likely precipitated his slide into the bottom of Round 2.

The Seahawks didn't hesitate to put an end to that slide, though, and got themselves a big, fast pass-catcher in return. This is big because there's a real chance veteran wideout Doug Baldwin won't be suiting up for Seattle in 2019—or ever again.

While it may take some time for Metcalf to develop into an elite NFL receiver, he still has the quickness to stretch the field and the size and strength to be a great perimeter blocker in Seattle's run game.