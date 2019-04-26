Nick Bosa Says He Respects Colin Kaepernick, Apologizes for Offensive Tweets

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has continued his recent apology tour in light of controversial social media posts unearthed prior to the draft.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan, Bosa said he has respect for former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and "empowering anyone is a positive thing."

Bosa also apologized for things he has said on social media and intends to "think a lot more" before saying or tweeting anything.

A Twitter account labeled Resist Programming posted a thread showing Bosa followed multiple social media accounts with white nationalist leanings that made anti-Kaepernick posts in response to Kaepernick's work protesting police brutality and discrimination.

Bosa told ESPN.com's Keith Van Valkenburg prior to the draft he "had to" scrub his social media page of political posts because "there is a chance I might end up in San Francisco."

After the 49ers selected Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, he was asked about his past social media behavior.

"I was insensitive," Bosa told reporters. "I've learned a lot in the past few months." He also said he hit the "Like" button on Instagram posts because of the images, and he didn't look at the hashtags associated with them.

Bosa is expected to be a key contributor right away for the 49ers after a successful three-year run at Ohio State.