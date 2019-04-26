Jets Trade Rumors: NY Exploring 'Big Move' into 2nd Round at 2019 NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Jets do not currently own a pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, but that could change as Friday progresses.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Jets are looking to make a "big move" that would result in acquiring a pick in the "early second."

New York traded its 2019 second-rounder last year as part of a package to move up three slots to No. 3 to take quarterback Sam Darnold.

