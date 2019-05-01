ONE Championship: How to Watch Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Jonathan Haggerty

ONE Championship

The ONE flyweight muay thai world title is up for grabs at ONE: For Honor on Friday. Sam-A Gaiyanghadao faces Jonathan Haggerty in the classic matchup between a decorated veteran and a young star ready to solidify his spot at the top.

But who are Sam-A and Haggerty? How did they get here? What's on the line for both men?

Here is everything you need to know about Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Jonathan Haggerty.

Muay Thai

First, it's important to understand the differences in this match compared to other mixed martial arts bouts. Since it is a muay thai match, the competitors are focused on striking through punches, kicks, elbows and knees. Grappling on the ground and wrestling are not allowed.

Instead of five-minute rounds, muay thai has three-minute rounds. Because Sam-A and Haggerty are competing with a championship on the line, this match can go up to five rounds.

Where and How to Watch

This event will be held at Istora Senayan Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Those in the U.S. can watch the contest for free on B/R Live. Stream it here.

The main card starts at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET. It stands as follows:

Main Card

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Jonathan Haggerty (flyweight muay thai world championship)

Yushin Okami vs. Kiamrian Abassov

Tetsuya Yamada vs. Marat Gafurov

Yodpanomrung Jitmuangnon vs. Tyler Hardcastle (muay thai)

Priscilla Gaol vs. Nou Srey Pov

Thanh Le vs. Yusup Saadulaev

Paul Lumihi vs. Sunoto

Dae Hwan Kim vs. Ayideng Jumayi

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

ONE Championship

Age: 35

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 125 pounds

Stance: Southpaw

Record: 366-46-9

ONE Record: 2-0

A legend of muay thai returns, as Sam-A Gaiyanghadao attempts to defend his ONE flyweight muay thai world championship for the first time.

The veteran's record speaks for itself, with an astounding 421 total bouts and a winning percentage of almost 87. However, Sam-A had a winding journey to get to Friday's title match. After dominating the muay thai circuit in Thailand for almost 15 years, he took an 18-month sabbatical to coach in a Singaporean mixed martial arts promotion before returning to the cage in January of 2018 for his ONE debut.

Since his return, Sam-A has schooled two younger opponents, earning knockouts in both matches.

The Thai is incredibly crafty, waiting for his opponent to make the first move before utilizing Anderson Silva-like dodges to negate any strike attempts coming his way. Even if you didn't know about Sam-A's record before seeing him compete, you'd quickly be able to tell he's seen it all throughout his career based on how naturally reactionary he is with his counter strikes. He seems to always be a step ahead of his opponent.

“It feels good to be back," Sam-A said during open workouts. "Winning the World Title is a huge honor for Thailand and I am proud to represent Muay Thai on the global stage of competition. My opponent is young and hungry, and determined to take my title. But I’ve faced a lot of adversity throughout my career. I am prepared to defend my belt and bring glory to my country. I am thankful for the opportunity to showcase my skills once more to millions of fans around the world.”

Sam-A has done so much in his illustrious career, competing against some of the best in the world and constantly training with legends of the sport. The question remains, did his 18-month sabbatical away from competition hinder his ability to prepare for the electrifying ball of energy known as Jonathan Haggerty?

Jonathan Haggerty

ONE Championship

Age: 22

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 125 pounds

Stance: Orthodox

Record: 14-1

ONE Record: 1-0

Haggerty is a terrific striker, specifically through utilizing an array of elbows. He faces his opponents head-on and relies heavily on push kicks to keep distance from eager opponents all while looking for a potentially devastating blow. Just look at this elbow from his most recent bout last January.

The Englishmen, looking to become ONE's first British champion, is no slouch and has already won two world titles in his five years as a professional.

“I started watching Sam-A when I was about 14," Haggerty told ONE. "I’d watch him and think, ‘[He’s a] machine. Now I’m competing against him, it’s brilliant. I’ve come up so quickly, but now it’s my time. I hope that’s he’s training hard because I’m not a pushover. I will be coming to bring the fight.”

Young Haggerty's moment is here, and he's ready to take down one of muay thai's best.

“I’ve got 15 fights, but my fight IQ is amazing and I’m coming for the stoppage,” he adds. "I’m going to stop Sam-A.”

"The General" comes in as a massive underdog, but anyone as inexperienced on paper as he is will always appear that way when compared to Sam-A. Haggerty has all the tools to pull off one of the biggest upsets in ONE history, but can he put them all together when it matters most? If Haggerty isn't careful and starts the match too intent on an early finish, Sam-A could put on yet another master class.

Prediction

ONE Championship

Haggerty has proved he can lead a promising future for muay thai. Earning a win over a legend like Sam-A, especially by knockout, would truly be a passing of the torch.

He could very well be the next big thing. However, it's still the era of Sam-A. The six-time world champion is keen to remind us all he's still the guy.

Haggerty has already said his goal is to force the issue with Sam-A, stay on him throughout the match, and make him uncomfortable. However, Sam-A's quickness in dodging opponents as well as his world class counter-striking is the perfect remedy for an eager foe looking for the finish. If Haggerty goes for the knockout blow throughout the match, Sam-A could catch him reaching more than a few times.

A Haggerty win would likely be by knockout. The problem with that? Sam-A hasn't been finished in over four years. The legend should prevail.

Prediction: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Jonathan Haggerty by fourth-round KO to retain the ONE flyweight muay thai world championship.