NFL Draft 2019 Results: Complete Overview and Grades of Rounds 1-3

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft will end Saturday in a flurry of picks, but the first three rounds offered the best chance for teams to pick up high-impact players.

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping they found a long-term answer at quarterback in first overall pick Kyler Murray. The New York Giants risked their future on Daniel Jones, and Washington tied itself to Dwayne Haskins.

But rosters are bolstered on Day 2. Defensive backs and wide receivers dominated the second round on Friday, accounting for 18 of the 32 picks.

In the future, every NFL team's 2019 draft class will be judged largely based on the successes―or failures―of players selected in the first three rounds.

Team Grades Through Round 3

Arizona Cardinals: A

Atlanta Falcons: B+

Baltimore Ravens: A-

Buffalo Bills: B+

Carolina Panthers: B

Chicago Bears: A

Cincinnati Bengals: B-

Cleveland Browns: B

Dallas Cowboys: B

Denver Broncos: B+

Detroit Lions: C

Green Bay Packers: B+

Houston Texans: B

Indianapolis Colts: B+

Jacksonville Jaguars: B+

Kansas City Chiefs: A-

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers: B+

Los Angeles Rams: A

Miami Dolphins: B

Minnesota Vikings: B

New England Patriots: A-

New Orleans Saints: A-

New York Giants: B-

New York Jets: B

Oakland Raiders: B+

Philadelphia Eagles: B-

Pittsburgh Steelers: B

Seattle Seahawks: C-

San Francisco 49ers: A-

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: A-

Tennessee Titans: B+

Washington: A

Best Classes

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals

Picks: Kyler Murray, (QB, Oklahoma, No. 1 overall), Byron Murphy (CB, Washington, No. 33), Andy Isabella (WR, UMass, No. 62), Zach Allen (DE, Boston College, No. 65).

Los Angeles Rams

Incidentally, last season's NFC champion never used one of its original selections. The Los Angeles Rams tirelessly worked the phones―especially Friday―moving up and down several times.

Most importantly, though, the players are terrific.

Los Angeles grabbed safety Taylor Rapp at No. 61 overall. The Washington product earned freshman All-American honors in 2016 and twice garnered first-team All-Pac 12 recognition.

During the third round, the Rams made a trio of quality picks. Memphis running back Darrell Henderson led the Football Bowl Subdivision in all-purpose yards last season, while Michigan's David Long was among the stingiest corners in the nation. Rounding out the group is Bobby Evans, an All-Big 12 blocker at Oklahoma.

As long as Sean McVay continues to hide quarterback Jared Goff's weaknesses, Los Angeles will be a force in the NFC.

Worst Classes

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions

Picks: T.J. Hockenson (TE, Iowa, No. 8), Jahlani Tavai (LB, Hawaii, No. 43), Will Harris (S, Boston College, No. 81).

Seattle Seahawks

Like their NFC West counterparts in Los Angeles, the Seattle Seahawks have constantly moved around, making zero original selections.

But there's a whole lot less to like about Seattle's draft class.

During the first round, the Seahawks reached for TCU defensive end L.J. Collier at No. 29 overall. On Friday, they repeated the unnecessary stretch, picking Utah safety Marquise Blair at No. 47. Both players likely would have been available at least one round later.

D.K. Metcalf provided good value at No. 64, and the 6'3", 228-pounder offers a different type of build to a relatively small receiving corps. But then Seattle chose Utah linebacker Cody Barton, who is seemingly more of a special-teamer than defensive contributor.

On the bright side, the Seahawks own a trio of fourth-round picks. The front office will be active Saturday afternoon.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.