PFA Awards 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

VI-Images/Getty Images

The 2019 PFA Player of the Year will be announced in a ceremony in London on Sunday, with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk strong favourite to claim the gong.

Alongside the Dutch centre-back in the nominees are his team-mate Sadio Mane, Chelsea's Eden Hazard, and Manchester City trio Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva:

The ceremony will be live streamed on the PFA's Twitter feed and gets under way at 9:30 p.m. BST.

Here are the odds for each candidate for the PFA Player of the Year, via Betfair (h/t the Evening Standard's Tom Dutton):

Virgil Van Dijk 1-4

Raheem Sterling 5-2

Sergio Aguero 25-1

Sadio Mane 33-1

Bernardo Silva 40-1

Eden Hazard 50-1

The last time a defender claimed the top men's PFA award was when John Terry was recognised in 2004-05.

The odds suggest that barren run will end on Sunday, and for good reason.

Van Dijk, 27, has transformed Liverpool into a title-challenging side and shown that Liverpool were right to shell out £75 million for him last January.

In recent seasons the Reds had been an exciting attacking side with defensive frailties that prevented them competing at the very top level.

Over the eight full Premier League seasons before the current campaign, Liverpool conceded an average of nearly 1.2 goals per game.

In 2018-19, that average currently stands at under 0.6.

That is, in part, due to the excellence of goalkeeper Alisson, who Liverpool signed from Roma for £67 million last summer. But Van Dijk's influence has been the key.

The former Southampton man's main competition for the award is Sterling:

The Englishman's contribution for City this season has been superb as he has netted 17 goals and provided 10 assists.

With Kevin De Bruyne, City's best player last term, injured for much of 2018-19, Sterling has established himself as the best player in one of the Premier League's greatest ever sides.

As he is just 24, he has also been nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year:



But he is no longer merely a young player with great potential, he is an established star who would be a shoe-in for the main award in most other seasons.

Given his youth, Sterling is only likely to get even better, an exciting prospect for both City and England.

Predicted PFA Player of the Year Award Winner: Virgil van Dijk