NFL Draft Order 2019: Full Selection List for Rounds 2-7 and Round 1 Results

Plenty of top talent is still available for teams to select during the second and third rounds of the 2019 NFL draft.

The Arizona Cardinals will once again kick off the festivities Friday night with the first pick of the second round.

Since a handful of unexpected picks came through Thursday, a few potential first-round talents are still on the draft board.

While the final two days of the draft may not have the intrigue and star power the first round possesses, there are plenty of value picks waiting to be made by the 32 NFL franchises.

Where Will Drew Lock Land?

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock was one of the biggest losers of the first round.

Lock was projected by many draft experts to be selected in the first 32 picks, but instead he has to wait out his draft fate Friday night.

There is no guarantee Lock will land somewhere at the start of the second round, but there might be hope for him as Friday rolls along.

None of the first eight teams slated to pick in the second round have a particular quarterback need, but there could be some intrigue for Denver and Cincinnati to look at Lock.

The Broncos, who were linked with Lock in some mock drafts, opted to trade down Thursday, and they eventually took Iowa tight end Noah Fant at No. 20.

Cincinnati could have been in the mix for a quarterback, but it chose to upgrade its offensive line with Alabama's Jonah Williams at No. 11.

With Lock unexpectedly available at No. 41 or No. 42, the Broncos or Bengals could find the eventual successor to Joe Flacco or Andy Dalton, respectively.

If neither of those teams want Lock, Miami at No. 48 might be the best possible landing spot for Lock.

But the Dolphins could also be in the mix for a trade with Arizona to secure Josh Rosen, who is in a less-than-ideal situation after the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick despite having been a top-10 pick last year himself.

There is also a chance that a team moves up in the second round to pick up Lock, but there are no clear suitors to do so at the moment.

Run On Defensive Backs Expected At Some Point

Washington's Byron Murphy, LSU's Greedy Williams and Temple's Rock Ya-Sin are among the best prospects still left on the board.

With three quality cornerbacks and safeties Taylor Rapp from Washington and Delaware's Nasir Adderley still on the draft board, a run on defensive backs should come at some point in the second round.

Only three secondary players were selected in the first round, and all of them were chosen after the top 20.

Maryland safety Darnell Savage went to Green Bay at No. 21, Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram was selected by Oakland at No. 27 and the New York Giants traded up to No. 30 to take Georgia corner Deandre Baker.

The Seattle Seahawks at No. 37 are one of a handful of teams selecting early in the second round who could use secondary help.

Once one of the top remaining defensive backs goes off the board, it could trigger a rush for teams to either trade up a few spots, or fill direct needs in the secondary during the second round.

The run on defensive backs could mirror the surges for offensive and defensive linemen we witnessed at the back end of the first round.

Starting with Philadelphia at No. 22, five picks were exchanged in order for teams to fill needs by taking prospects that were high on their respective boards.

If any of the remaining secondary players are valued by teams currently set to pick in the middle or back end of the second round, we could see some trades pop up.

