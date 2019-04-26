UFC Fight Night 150 Staff Picks: Predictions for Jacare vs. Hermansson

0 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC heads to the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday for a middleweight showdown between No. 4-ranked contender Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza and No. 10-ranked Jack Hermansson.

The main event was originally slated to be a rematch between Jacare and Yoel Romero, but an injury forced Romero off the card. Subsequently, the event was moved from ESPN to the new ESPN+ streaming service. Still, per ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, Jacare is guaranteed a title shot with a win.

The evening's co-main event will put the controversial Greg Hardy back in the spotlight as he meets Dmitrii Smoliakov.

How will those bouts shake out? And what about the other four main card attractions?

The Bleacher Report staff is back at the prognostication game for each and every bout. Scott Harris, Nathan McCarter and Jonathan Snowden take a stab at predicting how the main card fights will go down. The experts are ready, are you?

Here are the staff predictions heading into UFC Fight Night 150's middleweight showcase.