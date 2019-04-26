NFL Draft 2019: Team-by-Team Analysis and Grades for Round 1 Results

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

A handful of surprises changed the trajectory of the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Some of the shocking picks left us questioning the motives of certain franchises, like the Oakland Raiders and New York Giants.

The Giants came under the most scrutiny for their selection of Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6.

By the time the first round ended, the Giants were one of five teams to make multiple first-round picks.

One of the Giants' NFC East rivals also made headlines for their draft moves, but unlike the Giants, the Washington Redskins received praise for their moves.

NFL Draft Results

Grades

Arizona: B

Atlanta: B-

Baltimore: A

Buffalo: A-

Carolina: B+

Chicago: N/A

Cincinnati: B

Cleveland: N/A

Dallas: N/A

Denver: C+

Detroit: B-

Green Bay: B-

Houston: C

Indianapolis: N/A

Jacksonville: A

Kansas City: N/A

Los Angeles Chargers: B

Los Angeles Rams: N/A

Miami: B+

Minnesota: B+

New England: B

New Orleans: N/A

New York Giants: C-

New York Jets: A-

Oakland: A-

Philadelphia: A

Pittsburgh: B+

Seattle: B

San Francisco: A

Tampa Bay: A

Tennessee: B-

Washington: A-

Although the New York Giants ended up making three selections Thursday, most people will be fixated on the pick of Daniel Jones at No. 6.

Jones was not seen as a top-10 pick by many draft analysts, and there was a belief Thursday night that the Giants could have waited to take him at No. 17.

The selection of Jones is even more baffling because Josh Allen was still on the board for the Giants at No. 6.

Allen was widely regarded as a top-five pick but unexpectedly fell after Oakland took Clelin Ferrell at No. 4.

If Jones was the Giants' guy all along, they deserve some credit for sticking to their thought process and getting the successor to Eli Manning.

However, it is still seen as a reach by many analysts, and the pick looks bad right now since Allen was still available.

The Giants made a solid pick at No. 17 by nabbing Dexter Lawrence, who was one of three Clemson defensive linemen taken Thursday.

In order to pick Georgia's Deandre Baker at No. 30, the Giants gave up three picks to the Seattle Seahawks.

The price seems a little steep and an argument can be made Baker, or another quality defensive back, would have been available for the Giants at No. 37, which is one the picks they sent to Seattle.

Washington: A-

The Washington Redskins deserve a round of applause for their first-round picks.

That is something we haven't said much about the franchise, but ending up with Dwayne Haskins and Montez Sweat has to be viewed as a huge victory.

Washington didn't have to trade up to select Haskins, who fell to No. 15 after a few teams in need of quarterbacks opted to go in different directions.

Not only did the Redskins get their future quarterback, they did so without mortgaging a handful of picks, which can now be used on other roster upgrades Friday and Saturday.

The trade the Redskins did make to go up to No. 26 made sense because Sweat tested well throughout the pre-draft process.

There were some health concerns with Sweat, but if he is ready to go Week 1, the Redskins should have a dynamic pass-rusher on their hands.

The Redskins didn't give up much by trading up to No. 26 with the Indianapolis Colts, as they sent their second-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick to the AFC South side.

