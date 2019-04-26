Dave Gettleman Had Same 2019 NFL Draft Grade on Josh Allen and Daniel Jones

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman revealed his team had the same draft grade for Duke quarterback Daniel Jones and Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen, per Kimberly Jones of NFL Network.

While the grades may have been the same, the Giants went with the signal-caller with the No. 6 pick in Thursday's draft.

The move turned heads, as Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was also available. Haskins was a Heisman Trophy finalist who threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2018, while Jones threw for 2,674 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine picks.

Haskins fell to Washington at No. 15 but could see the field before Jones, considering Gettleman also said the Duke product could sit for three years, per Kimberley A. Martin of Yahoo Sports.

Eli Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion but is also 38 years old and under contract for just this season. Logic dictates Jones would take over sooner, but that may not be the case.

As for Allen, he went to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 7 overall and joins a defense that led the team to the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season.