2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 Predictions

2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 PredictionsApril 26, 2019
Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft is in the books, but whom will your team draft on the second night?
We'll have you prepped with an updated look at Rounds 2 and 3 based on team needs, the trades made on Day 1 and the best fits for each ball club.
Where will wide receiver D.K. Metcalf go? When does quarterback Drew Lock finally come off the board?
With only two wideouts (Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry), one running back (Josh Jacobs) and two tight ends (T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant) coming off the board within the first 32 picks, here is our look at the second night of the NFL draft, which is sure to feature a lot more skill-position players finding new homes.
Round 2, Picks 33-49
33. Arizona Cardinals—Eric McCoy C Texas A&M
34. Indianapolis Colts—A.J. Brown WR Ole Miss
35. Oakland Raiders—D.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss
36. San Francisco 49ers—Deebo Samuel WR South Carolina
37. Seattle Seahawks—Greedy Williams CB LSU
38. Jacksonville Jaguars—Jawaan Taylor OT Florida
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Rock Ya-Sin CB Temple
40. Buffalo Bills—Cody Ford OL Oklahoma
41. Denver Broncos—Mack Wilson LB Alabama
42. Cincinnati Bengals—Drew Lock QB Missouri
43. Detroit Lions—Chauncey Gardner-Johnson S Florida
44. Green Bay Packers—Elgton Jenkins OC Miss. State
45. Los Angeles Rams—Trayvon Mullen CB Clemson
46. Indianapolis Colts—Dre'Mont Jones DL Ohio State
47. Carolina Panthers—Dalton Risner OL Kansas State
48. Miami Dolphins—Jarrett Stidham QB Auburn
49. Cleveland Browns—Justin Layne CB Michigan State
Round 2, Picks 50-64
50. Minnesota Vikings—Dawson Knox TE Ole Miss
51. Tennessee Titans—Irv Smith, Jr. TE Alabama
52. Denver Broncos—Tyree Jackson QB Buffalo
53. Philadelphia Eagles—Byron Murphy CB Washington
54. Houston Texans—Jaylon Ferguson EDGE Louisiana Tech
55. Houston Texans—David Montgomery RB Iowa State
56. New England Patriots—Taylor Rapp S Washington
57. Philadelphia Eagles—Miles Sanders RB Penn State
58. Dallas Cowboys—Nasir Adderley S Delaware
59. Indianapolis Colts—Juan Thornhill S Virginia
60. Los Angeles Chargers—Connor McGovern OG Penn State
61. Kansas City Chiefs—Lonnie Johnson CB Kentucky
62. New Orleans Saints—Parris Campbell WR Ohio State
63. Kansas City Chiefs—Deionte Thompson S Alabama
64. New England Patriots—Jachai Polite EDGE Florida
Round 3, Picks 65-85
65. Arizona Cardinals—Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State
66. Pittsburgh Steelers—Sean Bunting CB Central Michigan
67. San Francisco 49ers—Julian Love CB Notre Dame
68. New York Jets—Yodney Cajuste OT West Virginia
69. Jacksonville Jaguars—JJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford
70. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Damien Harris RB Alabama
71. Denver Broncos—Zach Allen DL Boston College
72. Cincinnati Bengals—Germaine Pratt LB NC State
73. New England Patriots—Jamel Dean CB Auburn
74. Buffalo Bills—Joejuan Williams CB Vanderbilt
75. Green Bay Packers—Kahale Warring TE San Diego State
76. Washington Redskins—Riley Ridley WR Georgia
77. Carolina Panthers—Mecole Hardman WR Georgia
78. Miami Dolphins—Greg Little OT Ole Miss
79. Los Angeles Rams—Christian Miller EDGE Alabama
80. Cleveland Browns—Chase Winovich EDGE Michigan
81. Minnesota Vikings—Trysten Hill DL UCF
82. Tennessee Titans—Oshane Ximines EDGE Old Dominion
83. Pittsburgh Steelers—Terry McLaurin WR Ohio State
84. Kansas City Chiefs—Vosean Joseph LB Florida
85. Baltimore Ravens—D'Andre Walker EDGE Georgia
Round 3, Picks 86-102
86. Houston Texans—Amani Oruwariye CB Penn State
87. Chicago Bears—Amani Hooker S Iowa
88. Detroit Lions—Max Scharping OT Northern Illinois
89. Indianapolis Colts—David Long Jr. LB West Virginia
90. Dallas Cowboys—Khalen Saunders DL Western Illinois
91. Los Angeles Chargers—Kris Boyd CB Texas
92. Seattle Seahawks—Nate Davis OG UNC-Charlotte
93. New York Jets—David Long CB Michigan
94. Los Angeles Rams—Chuma Edoga OT USC
95. New York Giants—Bobby Okereke LB Stanford
96. Washington Redskins—David Edward OT Wisconsin
97. New England Patriots—Foster Moreau TE LSU
98. Jacksonville Jaguars—Josh Oliver TE San Jose St.
99. Los Angeles Rams—Evan Worthington S Colorado
100. Carolina Panthers—Isaiah Johnson CB Houston
101. New England Patriots—Charles Omenihu DL Texas
102. Baltimore Ravens—Darrell Henderson RB Memphis