2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 Predictions

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 26, 2019

    Round 1 of the 2019 NFL draft is in the books, but whom will your team draft on the second night?

    We'll have you prepped with an updated look at Rounds 2 and 3 based on team needs, the trades made on Day 1 and the best fits for each ball club.

    Where will wide receiver D.K. Metcalf go? When does quarterback Drew Lock finally come off the board?

    With only two wideouts (Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry), one running back (Josh Jacobs) and two tight ends (T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant) coming off the board within the first 32 picks, here is our look at the second night of the NFL draft, which is sure to feature a lot more skill-position players finding new homes.

Round 2, Picks 33-49

    33. Arizona Cardinals—Eric McCoy C Texas A&M
    34. Indianapolis ColtsA.J. Brown WR Ole Miss
    35. Oakland RaidersD.K. Metcalf WR Ole Miss
    36. San Francisco 49ersDeebo Samuel WR South Carolina
    37. Seattle SeahawksGreedy Williams CB LSU
    38. Jacksonville JaguarsJawaan Taylor OT Florida
    39. Tampa Bay BuccaneersRock Ya-Sin CB Temple
    40. Buffalo BillsCody Ford OL Oklahoma
    41. Denver BroncosMack Wilson LB Alabama
    42. Cincinnati BengalsDrew Lock QB Missouri
    43. Detroit LionsChauncey Gardner-Johnson S Florida
    44. Green Bay PackersElgton Jenkins OC Miss. State
    45. Los Angeles RamsTrayvon Mullen CB Clemson
    46. Indianapolis ColtsDre'Mont Jones DL Ohio State
    47. Carolina PanthersDalton Risner OL Kansas State
    48. Miami DolphinsJarrett Stidham QB Auburn
    49. Cleveland BrownsJustin Layne CB Michigan State

Round 2, Picks 50-64

    50. Minnesota Vikings—Dawson Knox TE Ole Miss
    51. Tennessee TitansIrv Smith, Jr. TE Alabama
    52. Denver BroncosTyree Jackson QB Buffalo
    53. Philadelphia EaglesByron Murphy CB Washington
    54. Houston TexansJaylon Ferguson EDGE Louisiana Tech
    55. Houston TexansDavid Montgomery RB Iowa State
    56. New England PatriotsTaylor Rapp S Washington
    57. Philadelphia EaglesMiles Sanders RB Penn State
    58. Dallas CowboysNasir Adderley S Delaware
    59. Indianapolis ColtsJuan Thornhill S Virginia
    60. Los Angeles ChargersConnor McGovern OG Penn State
    61. Kansas City ChiefsLonnie Johnson CB Kentucky
    62. New Orleans SaintsParris Campbell WR Ohio State
    63. Kansas City ChiefsDeionte Thompson S Alabama
    64. New England PatriotsJachai Polite EDGE Florida

Round 3, Picks 65-85

    65. Arizona Cardinals—Hakeem Butler WR Iowa State
    66. Pittsburgh SteelersSean Bunting CB Central Michigan
    67. San Francisco 49ersJulian Love CB Notre Dame
    68. New York JetsYodney Cajuste OT West Virginia
    69. Jacksonville JaguarsJJ Arcega-Whiteside WR Stanford
    70. Tampa Bay BuccaneersDamien Harris RB Alabama
    71. Denver BroncosZach Allen DL Boston College
    72. Cincinnati BengalsGermaine Pratt LB NC State
    73. New England PatriotsJamel Dean CB Auburn
    74. Buffalo BillsJoejuan Williams CB Vanderbilt
    75. Green Bay PackersKahale Warring TE San Diego State
    76. Washington RedskinsRiley Ridley WR Georgia
    77. Carolina PanthersMecole Hardman WR Georgia
    78. Miami DolphinsGreg Little OT Ole Miss
    79. Los Angeles RamsChristian Miller EDGE Alabama
    80. Cleveland BrownsChase Winovich EDGE Michigan
    81. Minnesota VikingsTrysten Hill DL UCF
    82. Tennessee TitansOshane Ximines EDGE Old Dominion
    83. Pittsburgh SteelersTerry McLaurin WR Ohio State
    84. Kansas City ChiefsVosean Joseph LB Florida
    85. Baltimore RavensD'Andre Walker EDGE Georgia

Round 3, Picks 86-102

    86. Houston Texans—Amani Oruwariye CB Penn State
    87. Chicago BearsAmani Hooker S Iowa
    88. Detroit LionsMax Scharping OT Northern Illinois
    89. Indianapolis ColtsDavid Long Jr. LB West Virginia
    90. Dallas CowboysKhalen Saunders DL Western Illinois
    91. Los Angeles ChargersKris Boyd CB Texas
    92. Seattle SeahawksNate Davis OG UNC-Charlotte
    93. New York JetsDavid Long CB Michigan
    94. Los Angeles RamsChuma Edoga OT USC
    95. New York GiantsBobby Okereke LB Stanford
    96. Washington RedskinsDavid Edward OT Wisconsin
    97. New England PatriotsFoster Moreau TE LSU
    98. Jacksonville JaguarsJosh Oliver TE San Jose St.
    99. Los Angeles RamsEvan Worthington S Colorado
    100. Carolina PanthersIsaiah Johnson CB Houston
    101. New England PatriotsCharles Omenihu DL Texas
    102. Baltimore RavensDarrell Henderson RB Memphis