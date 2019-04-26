Projecting Where D.K. Metcalf Will Land After Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ole Miss wideout D.K. Metcalf did not hear his name called in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

That fact is a bit surprising given that the 6'3", 228-pound wideout dominated the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash and a 99th percentile SPARQ-x (Speed, Power, Agility, Reaction and Quickness) score, according to playerprofiler.com. He also measured at 1.6 percent body fat and posted 27 reps at 225 pounds on the bench press.

Also, Arif Hasan of The Athletic placed Metcalf 15th on a 2019 consensus big board, and Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to ex-NFL wideout Josh Gordon and gave him a first-round grade.

He was productive in seven games last season, amassing 26 receptions for 569 yards and five touchdowns. A neck injury cut his year short, but Metcalf told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine that he's fully healed.

Ultimately, don't expect him to wait long to hear his name called Friday.

The Arizona Cardinals have the first pick of the second round, but John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 doesn't believe he'll be the team's selection there.

But plenty of chatter connects Metcalf to the Colts, who hold the second pick of the second round.

Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star posted this list of potential Colts prospects before the team dealt the No. 26 overall pick to the Washington Redskins:

Washington cornerback Byron Murphy, Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and Metcalf are the only players left on that list. Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN also previously mocked Metcalf to the Colts at No. 26.

Indianapolis has the 14th pick in the second round as well, so the team has some options. The Colts could draft Murphy, for instance, and then pick the wideout at No. 46 overall or even trade up for him.

Ultimately, the Colts look like the most likely team to take Metcalf given their need for a long-term wideout opposite T.Y. Hilton, but anything goes in a 2019 NFL draft that has been filled with stunning surprises.