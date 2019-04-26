Projecting Where Drew Lock Will Land After Day 1 of 2019 NFL Draft

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Three quarterbacks heard their names called Thursday during the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, but Missouri's Drew Lock was not one of them.

It appeared as if quarterback-hungry teams were running out of options when Kyler Murray (No. 1), Daniel Jones (No. 6) and Dwayne Haskins (No. 15) went to the Arizona Cardinals, New York Giants and Washington, respectively, in the top 15 picks, but nobody turned to the signal-caller position in the second half of the first round.

That leaves Lock waiting to hear his name called Friday, but he shouldn't have to wait long.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Giants would take Lock with the No. 17 pick in his final mock draft, underscoring the fact that the Missouri product has first-round talent. While the Giants went with Dexter Lawrence with that pick after they took a quarterback at No. 6, Miller pointed to Lock's "big arm ... mobility and his ability to sling the ball vertically and open up the offense."

Miller also listed Lock as his third-best quarterback in the draft—ahead of Jones—on his final big board, so expect him to be the first called at his position Friday.

The question is which squad will take him after quarterback-hungry teams in New York and Washington addressed the position in the first round.

The Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Jaguars all pick in the first six selections of the second round and are set at quarterback thanks to either this draft or recent moves such as signing Nick Foles, trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or securing Russell Wilson with a long-term deal.

While those teams will pass on Lock, the Oakland Raiders (third pick on Friday), Denver Broncos (ninth pick on Friday) and Cincinnati Bengals (10th pick on Friday) all stand out as potential destinations.

In Oakland, Derek Carr is just 28 years old and under contract until 2023. The Raiders could move on from him with a new regime under general manager Mike Mayock since he has no established track record of postseason success, but they will give him a chance to work with Antonio Brown and Tyrell Williams in 2019.

The thought here is Lock will go to either the Broncos or Bengals.

Denver traded for Joe Flacco this offseason, but he is 34 years old. Lock could learn under his tutelage in the immediate future and then take over down the line.

It is a similar situation in Cincinnati since Andy Dalton turns 32 this season. The Bengals have been stuck in mediocrity for much of his career without playoff success, and he is under contract for the next two seasons. Lock could serve as a reliable backup without much pressure for two years and take over for Dalton after he grows accustomed to the NFL game.

Lock threw for more than 3,000 yards in each of his final three collegiate seasons and could have been a first-round pick if he elected to go pro after his junior campaign.

The Broncos or Bengals will select a first-round talent in the second round and have a quarterback to build around for years.