Jeffery Simmons Drafted by Titans; Arrested in High School on Assault Charge

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans took defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons out of Mississippi State with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday, however, the pick did not come without controversy.

Simmons' play on the field speaks for itself. The 6'4", 301-pound lineman made himself one of the top defensive prospects in this year's draft class by piling up 163 tackles and seven sacks in three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller wrote in October 2018 that one team viewed Simmons as a top-10 prospect based on his talent.

OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

However, a previous arrest cannot be ignored.

Simmons, then in high school, was arrested in March 2016 on charges of simple assault and disturbing the peace by fighting stemming from a public altercation. Video of the assault was released and showed Simmons striking a woman who was on the ground several times. He later pleaded no-contest to simple assault and was found guilty of malicious mischief.

Simmons later took full responsibility for his actions in an apology posted to Facebook:

While that arrest kept Simmons from receiving an invitation to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, it didn't prevent teams from drafting him. Eighteen picks came and went on Thursday without Simmons' name being called. Ultimately, though, Tennessee opted to take a chance.

That was a pick Miller had anticipated:

There are teams that may have taken Simmons off their draft boards as a result of his previous arrest. After doing their due diligence, the Titans felt comfortable adding Simmons to their organization.