Jeffery Simmons Drafted by Titans; Arrested in High School on Assault Charge

Jeffery Simmons Drafted by Titans; Arrested in High School on Assault ChargeApril 26, 2019
The Tennessee Titans took defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons out of Mississippi State with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday, however, the pick did not come without controversy.
Simmons' play on the field speaks for itself. The 6'4", 301-pound lineman made himself one of the top defensive prospects in this year's draft class by piling up 163 tackles and seven sacks in three seasons with the Bulldogs.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Tennessee's No. 8 DEF gets even stronger Titans select Jeffery Simmons No. 19 overall https://t.co/HSXGgeJLHd
Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller wrote in October 2018 that one team viewed Simmons as a top-10 prospect based on his talent.
However, a previous arrest cannot be ignored.
Simmons, then in high school, was arrested in March 2016 on charges of simple assault and disturbing the peace by fighting stemming from a public altercation. Video of the assault was released and showed Simmons striking a woman who was on the ground several times. He later pleaded no-contest to simple assault and was found guilty of malicious mischief.
Simmons later took full responsibility for his actions in an apology posted to Facebook:
Alex McDaniel @AlexMcDaniel
MSU signee Jeffery Simmons speaks out after violent video surfaces https://t.co/RUrnFEzPw3 https://t.co/B8bzt7CJ1m
While that arrest kept Simmons from receiving an invitation to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, it didn't prevent teams from drafting him. Eighteen picks came and went on Thursday without Simmons' name being called. Ultimately, though, Tennessee opted to take a chance.
That was a pick Miller had anticipated:
The Lefkoe Show @LefkoeShow
“I will bet you anything that if Jeffery Simmons is on the board at 19, the Titans are taking him.” @nfldraftscout with a solid nugget for tonight 👀 https://t.co/jI9d07DScW
There are teams that may have taken Simmons off their draft boards as a result of his previous arrest. After doing their due diligence, the Titans felt comfortable adding Simmons to their organization.
Scouting Report for Titans' New DL