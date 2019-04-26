Will Fuller's 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Texans; Coming Off Torn ACL

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have picked up wide receiver Will Fuller V's fifth-year option, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. The ex-Notre Dame star, who joined the league in 2016, will earn $10.162 million in 2020.

Fuller, 25, caught 32 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns in seven games last season. The deep threat suffered a torn ACL in Week 8 that prematurely ended his year.

McClain reported April 2 that Fuller should be 100 percent for training camp.

Fuller has shown an incredible rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson, catching 11 touchdowns in their 11 games together, per McClain. However, injuries have slowed down a promising career: He missed six games in 2017 and another two in 2016.

Still, the fifth-year option is a no-brainer for the Texans, as Fuller has a knack for big plays.

Of note, Fuller had seven catches of 20 or more yards last season despite missing more than half of the year. Those receptions included touchdowns of 73 and 39 yards.

The year before, Fuller hauled in three touchdown passes of 39 or more yards from Watson even though the duo played just four games together.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle called Fuller "one of the best deep threats in the NFL, when healthy," which is hard to argue. Fuller caught 71.1 percent of his targets while averaging 15.7 yards per reception last season. Not only is he a deep-threat game-breaker, but he's also efficient in that role.

Fuller figures to start alongside Texans No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins when the Texans open the 2019 season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9.