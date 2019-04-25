Look: Kyler Murray Receives Custom Nike Jordan 1s for 2019 NFL Draft

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

Kyler Murray will be walking across the Nashville stage in custom kicks Thursday.

Nike provided the Heisman winner and presumptive No. 1 overall pick with a pair of Air Jordan 1s for what should be the biggest day of his life:

Murray is considered the heavy favorite to be the top pick by the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday's NFL draft. While there has been increasing doubt regarding the pick in the days leading up to the draft, Murray has been linked to Arizona since announcing his intention to choose football over baseball in February.

The Oakland Athletics selected Murray with their first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in the 2018 MLB draft. It was initially expected that Murray would play one year of college football at Oklahoma before joining the A's. Instead, Murray had one of the best single seasons in recent history and launched himself toward the top of NFL draft boards.

Murray's draft day shoes, which feature a clean white base with a pink, football-textured symbol, also have a green light post that is a "symbol of his dreams and what he hopes to accomplish in his career," per ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Based on how clean these kicks are—and how we'll assume they mesh perfectly with his suit—at least Murray's NFL career will start on a fashion high note.

(For the fellow conspiracy theorists out there: Yes, we do notice Murray went with a pink instead of a Cardinal red. Yes, it did make us do the thinking-face emoji. No, it probably does not mean anything whatsoever, aside from a sartorial preference.)