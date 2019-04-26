2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Day 2 Predictions After Round 1 Results

Associated Press

If Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft was all about the filet mignon of the draft, Friday's second and third rounds are all about the meat and potatoes.

The Arizona Cardinals ended the speculation when they made Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray the No. 1 pick in the draft, and now that franchise has to figure out a plan as they still have Josh Rosen, who was drafted in the first round a year ago. Having two high first-round picks on the roster doesn't seem logical, and the Cardinals will have to figure out how to play that hand

After Murray's selection, big-name defensive linemen came next. Nick Bosa of Ohio State was selected by the San Francisco 49ers and Quinnen Williams of Alabama will don a New York Jets uniform.

The superstars of the draft were selected Thursday night, but the players who may turn out to be starters and potential Pro Bowl players will be selected in the second round Friday night. Very good players will follow in the third round, players who should be able to contribute as rookies, but perhaps not as first-day starters

The second round commences at 7 p.m. ET from Nashville, and Friday night's draft activities will be televised by ABC, the NFL Network and the ESPN family of networks.

Friday, April 26 (Rounds 2 and 3)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

2019 NFL Mock Draft: Round 2

33. Arizona Cardinals: Florida OT Jawaan Taylor

34. Indianapolis Colts: Georgia WR Riley Ridley

35. Oakland Raiders: Delaware S Nasir Adderley

36. San Francisco 49ers: Florida DB Chauncey Gardiner-Johnson

37. New York Giants: Texas A&M C Erik McCoy

38. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mississippi OT Greg Little

39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Oklahoma OT-OG Cody Ford

40. Buffalo Bills: Alabama LB Mack Wilson

41. Denver Broncos: Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen

42. Cincinnati Bengals: Notre Dame CB Julian Love

43. Detroit Lions: Central Michigan CB Sean Bunting

44. Green Bay Packers: Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf

45. Atlanta Falcons: Florida Atlantic RB Devin Singletary

46. Indianapolis Colts: Washington S Taylor Rapp

47. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State WR Parris Campbell

48. Miami Dolphins: Memphis RB Darrell Henderson

49. Cleveland Browns: Notre Dame TE Alize Macck

50. Minnesota Vikings: Miami Edge Joe Jackson

51. Tennessee Titans: Temple CB Rock Ya-Sin

52. Denver Broncos: South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Ole Miss WR A.J. Brown

54. Houston Texans: Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside

55. Houston Texans: Georgia RB Elijah Holyfield

56. New England Patriots: North Carolina State QB Ryan Finley

57. Philadelphia Eagles: Penn State CB Amani Oruwariye

58. Dallas Cowboys: Boston College Edge Zach Allen

59. Indianapolis Colts: Iowa State RB David Montgomery

60. Los Angeles Chargers: Virginia S Juan Thornhill

61. Kansas City Chiefs: Iowa DE Anthony Nelson

62. New Orleans Saints: Texas A&M TE Jace Sternberger

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Michigan State CB Justin Layne

64. New England Patriots: North Carolina State WR Kelvin Harmon

Hollywood Brown selected 25th; wide receivers will go on Day 2

The Baltimore Ravens made a bold move when they selected mighty mite wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown with the 25th pick in the draft.

Widely considered to be the most dangerous wideout in the draft because of his explosive speed and quick-twitch movements, Brown might have been selected several picks earlier if not for the Lisfranc injury that kept him from working out during the draft season.

The 5'9", 170-pound Brown is expected to be healthy by the start of training camp, and he will be a stretch-the-field option for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Brown ended the drought for wide receivers, but he did not open the floodgates at the position. Just one more receiver followed, and that N'Keal Harry of Arizona State who was selected by the New England Patriots with the 32nd and final pick of the first round.

The wide receiver spigot is likely to open full force on Day 2 when potential stars like D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown of Ole Miss, Riley Ridley of Georgia, JJ Arcega-Whiteside of Stanford and Deebo Samuel of South Carolina all could be selected.

Samuel is one of the most versatile players in the draft because he is a receiver, punt returner, a gunner on the punt coverage team, he can run with the ball out of the backfield and he can also throw it.

Receivers were ignored for 24 picks in the first round, but they could have a huge impact on the second round.

Secondary will make an impression on Day 2

Just as wide receivers were not a hit in the Honky Tonk on the first night of the draft, neither were defensive backs.

Two safeties, Darnell Savage Jr. of Maryland and Jonathan Abram of Mississippi State, were selected in the first round by the Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders, respectively.

Deandre Baker of Georgia was the only cornerback selected in the first round, and he was taken with the 30th pick by the New York Giants.

Savage was selected with the 21st pick, and that's the latest the first defensive back was selected in the common draft.

A slew of game-changing cornerbacks should get drafted on the second day of the draft. Start with Byron Murphy of Washington, a 5'11, 190-pound cover man with excellent ball skills who hits much harder than most at his position. Greedy Williams of LSU has the kind of game-changing speed that scouts and coaches want, and he should go early in the second round because he can bait quarterbacks into making mistakes.

Rock Ya-Sin of Temple may be the best hitter among all cornerbacks in this draft. He packs a huge punch at 6'0" and 192 pounds. Ya-Sin has long arms and that enable him to knock passes away that other cornerbacks might not reach.

Joejuan Williams of Vanderbilt, Justin Layne of Michigan State, Lonnie Johnson of Kentucky and Julian Love of Notre Dame are the other cornerbacks who have an excellent chance to get drafted on Day 2.