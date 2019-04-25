Jurgen Klopp Expected Manchester City to Be 'Too Good' for Manchester United

Luis Vieira/Associated Press

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he watched Wednesday's showdown between Manchester United and Manchester City, but said he always anticipated the latter would be "too good" for the former.

City's 2-0 win at the home of their local rivals took them back to the summit of the Premier League, moving a point clear of Liverpool.

The Reds have the chance to usurp City on Friday, when they host bottom club Huddersfield Town at Anfield. City can respond on Sunday, when they visit Burnley.

The match at Old Trafford felt like a big hurdle overcome for City, although Klopp said he was not surprised by the result and didn't consider the match the final chance for points to be taken off Pep Guardiola's side, per Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph:

"It was not the last chance before the game. Why should it be the last chance after the game?

"If anybody really thought that United, in the moment, are capable of hurting City—City are just too good for that. I watched the game in front of the television and I was not a little bit nervous. I was not like, ‘Oh my God, why did he do this? [Jesse] Lingard!'

"I don't like watching these games because we have nothing to do with them. I like to have the information but that's all."

It wasn't the only time Klopp referenced United's struggles in his press conference:

He also praised his team's performance throughout the campaign, saying a number of Liverpool stars could be included in the PFA Player of the Year:

City opened the scoring in the second period through Bernardo Silva. Lingard missed a good chance for United to equalise soon after, allowing Leroy Sane the opportunity to double City's lead.

Not only did Guardiola's side make a statement in the title race with the win, the manager continued his excellent record at the home of their local rivals:

Meanwhile, the result was yet another blow for United in what is becoming a challenging end to the season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now lost seven of his last nine games in charge, with the team devoid of ideas in attack and cohesion in defence.

B/R's Rob Blanchette said it'll be a while before the Red Devils are competing at the top again:

Liverpool still arguably have an easier run-in than City, and with that in mind they are unlikely to give up on the Premier League title yet. However, given the standards both teams have set, it would not be a shock if they both won their remaining three games to finish the season.

The Reds will be expected to go back to the top of the table on Friday and have a UEFA Champions League meeting with Barcelona to come. Regardless of what City do, Klopp can be proud of the manner in which his team has performed this season.