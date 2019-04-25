Look: Jason Giambi's $11M, 12K-Square-Foot Condo Villa in Cabo Up for Auction

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

New York Yankees' Jason Giambi waits to be introduced at the Yankees Old Timers' Day baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former American League MVP Jason Giambi is looking to cash in on a piece of property he owns in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to TMZ Sports, Giambi put his 12,079-square-foot villa up for auction to the highest bidder after originally putting it on the market for a listed price of $10.7 million

Even though that may seem like a steep price to the average working person, think of all the amenities that come with it. In addition to a large amount of space to roam around, you will have 12 bathrooms, nine bedrooms, infinity pool, home gym, game room and a bar. 

If you're worried about parking for your friends, there's no need to panic because it includes space for 13 cars. 

Before you go rushing to your computer to put in a bid, the auction runs for three days starting on May 21. That gives you one month to save up for a luxurious palace owned by one of MLB's biggest stars from the first decade of the 2000s. 

