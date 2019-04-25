Look: Jason Giambi's $11M, 12K-Square-Foot Condo Villa in Cabo Up for Auction

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former American League MVP Jason Giambi is looking to cash in on a piece of property he owns in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

According to TMZ Sports, Giambi put his 12,079-square-foot villa up for auction to the highest bidder after originally putting it on the market for a listed price of $10.7 million.

Even though that may seem like a steep price to the average working person, think of all the amenities that come with it. In addition to a large amount of space to roam around, you will have 12 bathrooms, nine bedrooms, infinity pool, home gym, game room and a bar.

If you're worried about parking for your friends, there's no need to panic because it includes space for 13 cars.

Before you go rushing to your computer to put in a bid, the auction runs for three days starting on May 21. That gives you one month to save up for a luxurious palace owned by one of MLB's biggest stars from the first decade of the 2000s.