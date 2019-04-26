Colts Draft Rock Ya-Sin; Darius Leonard Tweets 'Welcome to the Brotherhood'April 26, 2019
The Indianapolis Colts boosted their secondary in the 2019 NFL draft by selecting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin with the No. 34 overall pick.
Ya-Sin's new teammate Darius Leonard welcomed him into the fold:
With the Colts adding the Temple standout, social media had plenty to say about what he brings to their defense:
Zak Keefer @zkeefer
With their first pick in the '19 draft, No. 34 overall, the Colts grab Temple CB Rock Ya-Sin, who easily has one of the best names the NFL's seen in years.
Sosa K @QBsMVP
My lord this pick is unreal. Rock Ya-Sin is a pure savage. Run on CB's is officially here
Luke Parrish @lparrish22
34. The Indianapolis Colts select CB Rock Ya-Sin 34th overall. This is a bit of a reach given the other corners still here, but Ya-Sin is an absolute baller on the outside. Grade: B
After starting his college career in the FCS with Presbyterian, Ya-Sin transferred to Temple in January 2018 for his senior season. He had no problem adjusting to his new surroundings with 47 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions in 12 games. The Georgia native was named to the All-AAC first team.
Ya-Sin has one of the biggest gaps between his floor and ceiling among cornerbacks in this year's class. B/R's Matt Miller ranked him as the third-best player at the position, noting scouts see his physical traits as something they will be "able to further develop after limited time at a major college program."
Per NFL.com, Ya-Sin had the second-worst time in the three-cone drill (7.31 seconds) and tied for the second-slowest 20-yard shuttle (4.31 seconds) among cornerbacks at the scouting combine.
One potential red flag for Ya-Sin, at least early in his career, is a majority of his pass breakups last season came in obvious passing situations:
Steelers Depot @Steelersdepot
Look at the down and distances of several of Rock Ya-Sin's 2018 PBUs. Anything stick out? https://t.co/dZd0wzFj4Z
The good news is Ya-Sin did make those plays when he had to, but his ability to disrupt opposing wide receivers in every situation will determine his ultimate ceiling in the NFL.
The Colts are riding an enormous high after having the best draft class in 2018. Quenton Nelson, Darius Leonard and Tyquan Lewis turned into foundational pieces for the franchise and were instrumental in their run to the playoffs.
Ya-Sin gives Indianapolis another high-ceiling athlete on defense to build around. He may not be ready to start on day one, but the Colts' recent track record of success is a good sign they can get him to reach his full potential.
