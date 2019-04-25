Real Madrid Held to Scoreless Draw by Getafe as Los Blancos' Struggles Continue

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Getafe took a step closer to UEFA Champions League qualification on Thursday, as they drew with Real Madrid 0-0 in La Liga at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The first period was a dull affair, with Madrid carving out the best chances on the counter through Karim Benzema. The in-form Frenchman wasn't able to seize on any of those opportunities before the half-time whistle.

After the interval, the match did liven up, and Keylor Navas made a strong case to be Madrid's starting goalkeeper, as he made a tremendous double save to keep the scores level.

The result sees Getafe move ahead of Sevilla into fourth spot with four games remaining; the two sides are level on points, although the former has a superior head-to-head record. Real are in third, six points behind their local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Isco, Bale Shouldn't Be Part of Madrid Rebuild

It's anticipated Real Madrid will make significant changes to their squad this summer following a challenging campaign, and a number of players will be concerned about their status going into the transfer window.

Isco and Bale are two, and they were both given opportunities on Thursday. Neither was able to make a particularly positive impression on the night.

The former started as a No. 10 behind Karim Benzema and threaded one incisive pass through to the forward in the first minute, only for the Frenchman to fire wide. After that moment of class, his effect on the game in the final third dwindled:



Bale started on the left flank, and as relayed by The Spanish Football Podcast, he found it difficult up against the determined Damian Suarez:



According to Manu Sainz of AS, Zidane wants to keep Isco this summer, although there are plenty at Madrid who would happily see him move on. According to Carlos Carpio of Marca, the club are so keen to move on Bale, they will sanction a loan.

While both players have been key in recent years and part of hugely successful Los Blancos sides, on the evidence of this game and the 2018-19 term, neither would be a huge loss for Madrid going forward.

Zidane Needs More than One Summer to Make Los Blancos Challengers

After winning the Champions League three times in a row with Madrid in his first spell as manager, Zidane has a tremendous reputation as a coach. It means big things will be expected in his second stint as coach.

However, it's clear the team he has taken over is a different beast to the one that he left behind at the end of last season.

Although he's used this time in the campaign to trial different things, Zidane will be disappointed by the sluggish manner in which his side has started matches:



Clearly, the club is going to spend big in the transfer market, and it would be a shock if all facets of the squad weren't strengthened with high-quality footballers.

Eventually, Zidane will be confident of getting Madrid back to the standard they were at under him previously, when they were serial Champions League winners and serious contenders for La Liga. But matches like this and many that have preceded it prove that Los Blancos have a long way to go to reach those heights.

What's next?

Getafe will continue their pursuit of an unlikely top-four finish in the Basque Country on Sunday, when they visit Real Sociedad. Real Madrid will visit bottom club Rayo Vallecano.