NFL Draft 2020: Top Prospects and 1st-Round Mock Predictions

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The football world is engrossed in discussing incoming rookies, but this insatiable community will soon shift its attention to the 2020 NFL draft.

And quarterbacks will dominate the conversation.

After an underwhelming class in 2019, next year's group is loaded with top options. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are already labeled as potential No. 1 overall picks, while former teammates Jake Fromm and Jacob Eason are respected prospects.

Before you send us angry letters about how we hate your 2019 team, the order is based on win totals from Caesars.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Miami Dolphins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

2. New York Giants: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

3. Arizona Cardinals: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

4. Cincinnati Bengals: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Oakland Raiders: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

7. Washington: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Buffalo Bills: Andrew Thomas, OL, Georgia

9. Detroit Lions: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

10. Denver Broncos: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

11. New York Jets: Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

12. San Francisco 49ers: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

13. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tyler Biadasz, OL, Wisconsin

14. Carolina Panthers: Collin Johnson, WR, Texas

15. Tennessee Titans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

16. Baltimore Ravens: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Seattle Seahawks: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

19. Houston Texans: Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama

20. Green Bay Packers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

21. Minnesota Vikings: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

22. Dallas Cowboys: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

23. Cleveland Browns: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

24. Chicago Bears: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

25. Atlanta Falcons: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

27. Philadelphia Eagles: Lorenzo Neal, DT, Purdue

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Trey Smith, OL, Tennessee

29. Los Angeles Rams: Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

31. New Orleans Saints: Tommy Kraemer, OL, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Nick Coe, DE, Auburn

Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Safeties usually aren't a high priority early in the first round, but a special talent demands top-10 attention.

Let's get familiar with special talent Grant Delpit.

As a freshman at LSU, he posted 60 tackles and eight pass breakups. In 2018, he developed into a stud. Delpit racked up 74 tackles with 9.5 for loss and five sacks, also intercepting five passes and breaking up nine more.

Defensive versatility is critical in the NFL, and there won't be a better option in 2020 than Delpit.

"He can rush, cover, play man-to-man," head coach Ed Orgeron said of Delpit, per Cody Worsham of LSU Athletics' official site. "It's like having three players. That's how much he means to our defense."

Assuming the junior declares early, Delpit will carry on an impressive trend for the program in becoming the sixth LSU safety taken in the third round or earlier since 2012.

Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

Not only are expectations high for the 2020 crop of quarterbacks, but the pass-catching group is also full of potential superstars.

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy―last season's winner of the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to college football's best receiver―is a clinical route-runner with tremendous speed. He will likely be the No. 1 prospect at the position and is a possible top-five pick.

Tylan Wallace should be close behind.

Listed at just 6'0" and 185 pounds, he's not a physically imposing target. Twelve months from draft day, though, no receiver has a more impressive ability to track and high-point the football.

"I don't know how he does it, but he contorts his body," said West Virginia defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, per Alex Hickey of the Dominion Post. "He's unbelievable."

In 2018, Wallace collected 86 catches for 1,491 yards and 12 scores, and his 17.3-yard average ranked seventh nationally among players with at least four receptions per game. He was a Biletnikoff finalist and earned second-team AP All-America honors.

Oklahoma State must replace quarterback Taylor Cornelius, as well as coordinator Mike Yurcich, but the offense should continue to thrive with Wallace on the outside.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.