NFL Draft Start Time 2019: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Latest Rumors

Rumors involving potential trades and first-round selections are running rampant across the NFL in the buildup to the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Trade talk has started to increase with teams beneath the top 10 selections looking to find a way into the first 10 picks.

The Arizona Cardinals are still the talk of the draft buildup because of what they will do with the No. 1 overall pick.

Kyler Murray has been projected by many experts as the No. 1 overall pick, but there is a still a chance they go for one of the top defensive prospects.

2019 NFL Draft Schedule

Thursday, April 25 (1st Round)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Friday, April 26 (Rounds 2 and 3)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network

Saturday, April 27 (Rounds 4-7)

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Each day can be live-streamed on Watch ESPN or NFL.com/Watch.

Latest Rumors

Trade Market Heating Up

There could be a good amount of trades that occur Thursday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the number of trades is likely to be in the range of five to seven, like it has for the past few years.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added some detail to the potential trades, as he listed a few teams with the most interest in trading down, including the New York Jets at No. 3.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo provided more context by saying the cost of moving up the draft might not be as high as past years because of the plateau of talent and no mad scramble for quarterbacks.

Atlanta and Washington are two of the teams with the potential to trade up into the top 10, as NFL Network's Ian Rapaport noted.

Pelissero reported there are people convinced that Atlanta's potential trade up is for Michigan linebacker Devin Bush.

Washington's reported target is a quarterback, and if the Redskins move up high enough they could have their choice of either Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones, who are the top three quarterbacks behind Murray on most draft boards.

Cardinals Down To 3 Targets at No. 1

NFL.com's Mike Silver reported Thursday that the Cardinals have narrowed their list to Murray, Nick Bosa and Quinnen Williams. This was determined after an inclusive re-draft process inside the organization.

Murray has long been linked with the Cardinals because of his connections with head coach Kliff Kingsbury, but there is a real possibility they could go for a defensive player.

Arizona struggled on defense for most of the 2018 regular season and both Bosa and Williams would be upgrades to their current roster.

Bosa would bring a needed pass-rushing presence to the defense, which needs improvements in most areas.

Williams could be the best fit for the Cardinals if they opt to go with defense because of his ability to smother opposing rushing attacks and get to the quarterback.

If the Cardinals do go after a defensive prospect, it could significantly change the complexion of the first round, as Murray would suddenly be available to teams in need of quarterbacks.

