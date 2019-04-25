DeAndre Hopkins, NFL Stars Test Their Draft Knowledge in "Prospect or Made-Up?"

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 25, 2019

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  4. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  5. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  6. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  7. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  8. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  9. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  10. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  11. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  12. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  13. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  14. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  15. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  16. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  17. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  18. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  19. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  20. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Right Arrow Icon

DeAndre Hopkins and other NFL stars stopped by Bleacher Report to test their draft knowledge in "Prospect or Made Up?" How well do these stars know the next NFL Draft class? Watch the video above for their answers.


Looking for the best NFL coverage around? Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for armchair quarterbacks everywhere. Connect to the NFL stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game. You’ve never been so ready for some football.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Miller's Final Mock Draft 🔮

    Predicting all 7 rounds of the 2019 NFL draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Miller's Final Mock Draft 🔮

    Predicting all 7 rounds of the 2019 NFL draft

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Rosen Rumors: QB Has No Indication If Cards Draft Kyler Murray

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rosen Rumors: QB Has No Indication If Cards Draft Kyler Murray

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Cardinals Taking 'Feeler Calls' About No. 1 Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cardinals Taking 'Feeler Calls' About No. 1 Pick

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside Latest Draft Buzz 👂

    What we're hearing on draft day...

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Inside Latest Draft Buzz 👂

    What we're hearing on draft day...

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report