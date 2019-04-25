NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams Top Cardinals' Draft Board

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa and Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are reportedly the clear top three players on the Arizona Cardinals' board heading into the first round of the 2019 NFL draft Thursday night.

Michael Silver of the NFL Network reported the update, noting there are still "multiple scenarios" in play for the Cards, who hold the first overall pick, and that "people could be surprised by the outcome."

After weeks when Murray seemed like a near-lock to become the first choice, rumors in the final 24 hours before the draft have suggested that's not a guarantee.

The NFL Network's Rich Eisen received a top-10 projection from a "well-respected NFL individual" Wednesday night that featured Arizona taking Williams to bolster its defensive line.

Now the question is whether the Cardinals are seriously considering a non-Murray option or whether it's a smoke screen to see if any team is willing to make them a massive offer for the No. 1 pick with an eye on Murray, Bosa, Williams or one of the other top prospects.

For their part, the Cards brass has continued to speak highly of quarterback Josh Rosen, who was selected with the 10th pick in last year's draft.

New head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Tuesday:

"Yeah, I think Josh has done everything humanly possible to show what type of quarterback he is, what type of competitor he is.

"I've said it all along, I couldn't be more impressed with his approach. He's a great player. I mean, he was a top-10 pick for a reason. You see it out there how cerebral he is, how quickly he's picked up our system. I was really impressed with his execution today."

Rosen struggled as a rookie, however, completing just 55.2 percent of his throws with 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 14 appearances (13 starts). The UCLA product ranked last among 33 qualified quarterbacks in ESPN's Total QBR and ranked 37th at the position in Pro Football Focus' grades.

With Kingsbury's arrival, taking a quarterback like Murray who seems like a perfect fit for his Air Raid offense may be too tough to pass up.