Is Clemson DT Christian Wilkins the Most Interesting Man in the 2019 NFL Draft?

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoApril 25, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

Clemson DT Christian Wilkins might be the most interesting man in the NFL Draft. He is the winner of the Campbell Trophy, known as the "academic Heisman." Watch the video above for more about why Wilkins will be one NFL city's fan favorite.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Inside Latest Draft Buzz 👂

    What we're hearing on draft day...

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Inside Latest Draft Buzz 👂

    What we're hearing on draft day...

    Ian Wharton
    via Bleacher Report

    Mock Drafting All 7 Rounds 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Mock Drafting All 7 Rounds 🔮

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    He's More Rare Than a Franchise QB

    Featured logo
    Featured

    He's More Rare Than a Franchise QB

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades That Could Shake Up 1st Round

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Trades That Could Shake Up 1st Round

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report