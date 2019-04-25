Mel Kiper Jr 2019 Mock Draft: Notable Picks from ESPN Guru's Final Predictions

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Since the second the NFL draft ended a year ago, the evaluation process for the 2019 NFL draft class started in earnest.

Many draft experts have produced their final mock drafts ahead of Thursday's first round, but there always seems to be one analyst fans go to the most.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is one of the most experienced draft experts and his analysis will be front and center on the three-day ESPN draft broadcast.

Kiper delivered his final mock draft Thursday morning with Kyler Murray going No. 1 to the Arizona Cardinals, and there are plenty of intriguing picks following the top selection.

Notable Picks from Mel Kiper Jr.'s Mock Draft

Ed Oliver to New York Giants at No. 6.

The New York Giants have been one of the most talked about teams in the buildup to the 2019 NFL draft.

With two picks in hand Thursday night, the Giants could go in a variety of directions, which includes taking a replacement for Eli Manning.

Kiper has the Giants improving their defensive depth chart at No. 6 with Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Oliver's stock has risen in the last week with plenty of teams showing interest in the run-stopping interior lineman.

But it may be hard for Oliver to surge into the top five due to the presence of Josh Allen, Nick Bosa, Devin White and Quinnen Williams.

Taking Oliver at No. 6 could be seen as a steal since he was once projected to be one of the top two prospects in the draft class alongside Bosa.

The selection of Oliver also allows the Giants to wait out the quarterback market until the No. 17 pick, where Kiper has them taking Duke's Daniel Jones.

Haskins to Denver, Lock to Washington

The three quarterbacks beneath Kyler Murray on the draft board will have plenty of attention paid to them Thursday.

Dwayne Haskins and Drew Lock are seen as the second-and-third-best players at the position, and they could land with a variety of teams.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

With no trades projected in his mock, Kiper has Haskins going to the Denver Broncos at No. 10 and Lock falling to Washington at No. 15.

Both the Broncos and Redskins have been linked with quarterbacks throughout the draft process, and it would not come as a surprise to see either of them go after a signal-caller in the first round.

You could make an argument Denver does not have to take a quarterback since it traded for Joe Flacco earlier in the offseason.

However, the prospects in this draft class could be too hard to pass up for John Elway and Co.

Washington is need of an improvement at the position with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy currently on the depth chart.

Lock would be a reasonable choice for the Redskins, and it might happen sooner if they decide to trade up during Thursday's first round.

In Kiper's opinion, the fourth quarterback will come off the board soon after Lock goes to Washington with Jones landing at No. 17 to the Giants.

