Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 36 EPL Predictions

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Following on from Wednesday's crucial win over Manchester United, Manchester City will be seeking to take another step towards the Premier League title on Sunday, when they visit Burnley.

The 2-0 success at Old Trafford puts Pep Guardiola's side a point ahead of Liverpool heading into Week 36 of the season, with both sides now having played the same number of matches. The Reds are in action against bottom club Huddersfield Town on Friday and can apply pressure to their rivals with a win.

Elsewhere, United take on Chelsea in a crucial match in the battle for a top-four spot. Arsenal visit Leicester City early on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United in the Saturday lunchtime game.

Here is the viewing schedule for Week 36 and a closer look at a couple of the weekend's standout encounters.

Week 36 Schedule

Friday, April 26

8 p.m.—Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town (4-0)*

Saturday, April 27

12:30 p.m.—Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United (2-0)*

3 p.m.—Crystal Palace vs. Everton (1-1)

3 p.m.—Fulham vs. Cardiff City (1-1)

3 p.m.—Southampton vs. Bournemouth (2-1)

3 p.m.—Watford vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-2)

5:30 p.m.—Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United (1-0)**

Sunday, April 28

12 p.m.—Leicester City vs. Arsenal (1-1)*

2:05 p.m.—Burnley vs. Manchester City (1-2)*

4 p.m.—Manchester United vs. Chelsea (1-1)*

All matches are available via NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App in the United States.

*Matches available via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Go in the United Kingdom.

**Match available via BT Sport and BT Sport website in the United Kingdom.

Burnley vs. Manchester City

For many, City overcame the biggest hurdle between back-to-back Premier League titles on Wednesday with their win over United. But Burnley have it in them to make matters difficult on Sunday.

The Clarets have secured their top-flight status for next season and were impressive in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday. In Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, they have an attacking duo capable of causing any defence issues.

City boss Pep Guardiola has also referenced Dwight McNeil as a big threat to his team, with the young winger enjoying a breakthrough term:

Still, the champions will be bristling with confidence after the manner in which they dispatched of their local rivals at Old Trafford.

City weren't at their best in the first period, but turned the screw after the break with goals from Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane. This season, they've been incredible in front of goal:

Burnley have it in them to nick a goal in this encounter, as Wood and Barnes will make the afternoon a big challenge for the visitors. However, City will dominate for long spells of the game and with so much on the line, will find a way to securing a narrow victory.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea

United will be seeking to put an end to a torrid spell on Sunday, when Chelsea visit Old Trafford.

Having lost to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League and Everton by a four-goal margin in the Premier League, the last thing they would have wanted was a visit from City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched his team get the runaround in the second period after what was a bright start.

That defeat made it seven losses in nine games for United, as they've struggled to keep opposition attackers out. Per football journalist Andy Mitten, they've also struggled in front of goal:

Chelsea will be seeking to bounce back from their slip-up at home to Burnley on Monday by adding to United's woes.

So often this season the Blues have frustrated their supporters, with Maurizio Sarri's brand of football not popular at Stamford Bridge. Still, they sit in fourth with three games to go, knowing their destiny is still in their own hands.

They also have Eden Hazard, who has been the most productive player in the division this season:

As things stand, it's hard to make a case for United winning any game and Chelsea will seek to capitalise on that edginess by keeping the ball early on and adding to the anxiety at Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils have it in them to dig in after a tough spell and take a share of the points.