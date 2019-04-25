PFA Premier League Team of the Year Announced: Paul Pogba In, No Eden Hazard

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 24: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on April 24, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images )
The PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been announced, with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba making the cut, while Chelsea's Eden Hazard is a surprise omission. 

The team was announced on Thursday:

Pogba is the only player outside of Manchester City or Liverpool to be included.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

