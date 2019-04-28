NFL Free Agents Who Can Fill Holes That Still Remain After the Draft

NFL Free Agents Who Can Fill Holes That Still Remain After the DraftApril 28, 2019
After the NFL draft, the league tends to go quiet for a few months. Most of the big signings and trades have already been completed. However, teams shouldn't ignore the available talent on the free-agent market.
Today, we are looking at a handful of players still available who can fill holes on rosters that remain after the draft.
DT Ndamukong Suh, New England Patriots
Of all the players on the list, Ndamukong Suh is by far the most prominent name and the most talented. The three-time All-Pro selection is still on the free-agent market after nearly winning Super Bowl LIII.
Suh was adequate in 2018, totaling 4.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss in 16 starts. However, he turned it on during the playoffs, recording five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Suh is 32 years old but still has the talent and the ability to be an above-average starter as a 3-technique.
If he's looking to join a contender, could he be a target for a team like the Patriots, who could use more pass rush on the inside? It's possible. New England lost Trey Flowers in free agency and are never opposed to taking on talented players. Suh would be a fantastic fit next to Michael Bennett in Bill Belichick's defense.
Look for Suh to sign a deal closer to training camp as he joins a contending team.
LB Zach Brown, Baltimore Ravens
After the Baltimore Ravens allowed C.J. Mosley to leave for the New York Jets via free agency, their linebacker cupboard is a little bare. Patrick Onwuasor, 26, and Kenny Young, 24, are expected to be the team's starting linebackers. Both are young players with little starting experience who could use a veteran to guide them. The Ravens could address their linebacker need in free agency by scooping up talented veteran Zach Brown.
Brown was highly productive with the Redskins, starting 25 games for Washington and totaling 223 tackles in the past two seasons. He still has incredible speed and is one of the best coverage linebackers in the game.
He would instantly fill the Ravens' most significant need and give them near-Pro Bowl play at the position. This would be a slam-dunk signing for Baltimore.
FS Tre Boston, Cleveland Browns
It's hard to understand why safety Tre Boston is a free agent. At age 26, Boston has proved to be a reliable deep safety, at the very least. However, he hasn't found a long-term home despite outstanding production.
Over the last three years with the Panthers, Chargers and Cardinals, Boston has started 38 games and has recorded 24 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, seven tackles for loss and two sacks.
Given his ability to play either safety position, Boston would be a fit for nearly any team. However, the Browns instantly come to mind after trading away Jabrill Peppers earlier this offseason. The team drafted Sheldrick Redwine on Day 3, but Boston would be a perfect bridge until the rookie's ready. Pairing Boston with Damarious Randall would give Cleveland two ball hawks at the position in what is already a loaded secondary.
CB Morris Claiborne, Washington Redskins
Even with the influx of talent entering the league from the draft, every team could use another starting-level cornerback. One player still on the free-agent market who fits the bill is 2012 No. 6 overall pick Morris Claiborne. He has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, but he's started 30 of 32 games over the last two seasons. In that time with the Jets, Claiborne recorded 22 pass deflections and three interceptions.
At 29 years old, he would be an excellent one- or two-year rental as a No. 2 corner. The Washington Redskins could use his services opposite Josh Norman, and Claiborne would have no problem beating out Fabian Moreau or Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for a starting gig.
Washington has a quality defense, but adding another starting-level cornerback like Claiborne could help make this a top-five unit.
LB Jamie Collins, Los Angeles Rams
Former Patriots and Browns linebacker Jamie Collins has received minimal buzz during the free-agent process. Coming off a season in which he started all 16 games for the Browns, the 29-year-old linebacker is still good enough to start on a few teams.
Given his size and speed, he fits both in a 4-3 and in a 3-4. Look for a team like the Los Angeles Rams to take a gamble on him this summer. They signed Clay Matthews this offseason, but he is expected to play on the edge. Cory Littleton is their only proven off-ball linebacker, and Collins would likely be a valuable blitzer in Wade Phillips' ever-changing defense.
He has experience playing all over the field and would be a nice part-timer in Los Angeles.
RB Jay Ajayi, Dallas Cowboys
Most teams have multiple running backs they feel good about entering the 2019 season. But there are still several talented runners left on the free-agent market. One is former Miami Dolphin and Philadelphia Eagle Jay Ajayi.
In 2017, the Eagles traded for Ajayi, and he averaged 5.1 yards per carry in two seasons with Philadelphia. However, he has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career.
But as a backup, his talent is just too hard to ignore. Could a team like the Dallas Cowboys, who rely so heavily on Ezekiel Elliott, take a chance on Ajayi? That fit would make some sense as he can run in a man scheme and a zone scheme. All he would need to do is beat out rookies Tony Pollard and Mike Weber.
Expect Ajayi to join a team before training camp and make an impact in 2019.