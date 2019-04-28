NFL Free Agents Who Can Fill Holes That Still Remain After the Draft

1 of 6

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Of all the players on the list, Ndamukong Suh is by far the most prominent name and the most talented. The three-time All-Pro selection is still on the free-agent market after nearly winning Super Bowl LIII.

Suh was adequate in 2018, totaling 4.5 sacks and four tackles for a loss in 16 starts. However, he turned it on during the playoffs, recording five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Suh is 32 years old but still has the talent and the ability to be an above-average starter as a 3-technique.

If he's looking to join a contender, could he be a target for a team like the Patriots, who could use more pass rush on the inside? It's possible. New England lost Trey Flowers in free agency and are never opposed to taking on talented players. Suh would be a fantastic fit next to Michael Bennett in Bill Belichick's defense.

Look for Suh to sign a deal closer to training camp as he joins a contending team.