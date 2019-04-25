NFL Draft 2019: Last-Minute Odds, Rumors and News for 1st-Round Order and Picks

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The day the top NFL prospects have been anxiously waiting for is finally here.

The first round of the 2019 NFL draft takes place Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, with the second and third rounds Friday and the final four rounds Saturday.

Just like it is most years, the quarterback position has come under focus in the final hours before the No. 1 overall pick is announced.

Some of the most recent draft rumors involve teams in need of quarterbacks and who they may target during Thursday's first round.

Latest NFL Draft Odds

Odds via OddsChecker.

No. 1 Pick

Kyler Murray (-400; Bet $400 to win $100)

Nick Bosa (+350; Bet $100 to win $350)

Quinnen Williams (+500)

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City) Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Rumors and News

Snyder Reportedly In Control Of Redskins Pick

The Washington Redskins dominated the draft buzz Wednesday because of an interesting wrinkle to the team's strategy.

According to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan, Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has taken over the first round of the draft.

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Fox Sports' Peter Schrager shed some light on Washington's potential targets, as he mentioned Dwayne Haskins as the likely pick, while Daniel Jones has some admirers within the team facility.

While Snyder may favor a quarterback, the coaching staff and front office aren't sold on the position, per ESPN's Dianna Russini, who said it is clear many people in the organization do not want to take a quarterback in the first round.

The Redskins aren't in dire straits at quarterback with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy on the roster, but there could be a better option available in the first round.

You could counter that argument by saying the Redskins could add an offensive weapon, like wide receiver D.K. Metcalf or tight end Noah Fant, to help whichever quarterback takes the reins at the start of the 2019 regular season.

As it sometimes does during the draft, logic may be thrown out the window if Snyder is indeed in charge.

That could lead to the Redskins going after a quarterback, and even mortgaging some assets to move up if they feel that is the necessary action to get their guy.

Dolphins Interested In Taking QB

One of the teams Washington may have to jump to pick the top quarterback on its draft board is Miami.

The Dolphins, who are set to pick two selections ahead of the Redskins, have interest in drafting a quarterback, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"My understanding, speaking with league and team sources, that the Dolphins do have interest in taking a quarterback at No. 13," Pelissero said in a segment on NFL Network. "The two guys they have done the most work on in this draft class are Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones."

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

There is a chance the Dolphins could have both quarterbacks available at No. 13, but that is dependent on what a few quarterback-needy teams do with their first-round selections.

The New York Giants at No. 6, Denver at No. 10 and Cincinnati at No. 11 are the three likeliest teams to select a signal-caller ahead of Miami.

Some good news came about for the Dolphins Wednesday, as Schrager noted the belief around the league is the Bengals won't be in the quarterback market in the first round.

Barring a trade or an unexpected pick, that would leave the Dolphins with at least one quarterback prospect to choose from, and possibly one or two more.

Since Ryan Fitzpatrick is the best quarterback on the Miami roster, it would be wise of the Dolphins to seriously consider a signal-caller at No. 13 for him to develop under first-year head coach Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea.

