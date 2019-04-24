NFL Draft 2019 Rumors: Bills, Lions Looking to Trade out of Top 10

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

As teams look to trade up to get an elite prospect in the 2019 NFL draft, they will have a few options for trade partners looking to move out of the top 10.

According to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports, both the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions could potentially trade back during the first round on Thursday.

The Lions currently have the No. 8 pick, while the Bills are sitting on the No. 9 selection.

Both teams would obviously benefit from a game-changing prospect, but they each have significant holes after finishing with a 6-10 record in 2018.

The Bills swapped their first-rounder and two additional picks to move up and get quarterback Josh Allen last season, and now they need to provide him with some help. While the squad already has 10 draft picks throughout the seven rounds, there are a lot of areas to upgrade after finishing with the No. 30 offense in the NFL.

Detroit has nine picks in the 2019 draft, but like Buffalo, only three are in the first two days. Trading out of the top 10 could potentially net some higher picks who can become immediate starters.

In a draft that is loaded with defensive talent, the Lions can find a few players who could be helpful in 2019.

Considering neither team is searching for a quarterback, they could be an interesting trade partner for a franchise that is. The Denver Broncos loom at No. 10, but an interested party could move ahead of them to nab someone like Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock or Daniel Jones.

The Washington Redskins (No. 15) and Miami Dolphins (No. 13) should certainly consider a potential deal.